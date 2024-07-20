YSRCP to stage protest in Delhi against killing of party worker

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced on Thursday that he would stage a dharna in New Delhi on July 24 in protest against the sustained attacks on his party workers allegedly by the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He also said that he would demand the Centre to impose President’s Rule in the state following the alleged violence in the state. YSRCP president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that he would stage a dharna in New Delhi on July 24. (ANI)

Jagan called on the family of YSRCP youth wing leader Sheik Rasheed, who was brutally murdered by one Sheik Jilani, a suspected TDP worker, at Vinukonda town of Palnadu district on Wednesday night. He paid tribute to Rasheed and expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family. He said the party would stand by the family at all times and would take care of their needs.

Speaking to reporters later, the YSRCP president said ever since the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in the state in June, there had been unabated attacks on YSRCP leaders and workers. “At Punganur, the TDP cadre resorted to stone pelting at our party MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and MP Mithun Reddy,” he alleged.

Stating that Rasheed was murdered due to political reasons, Jagan lashed out at the police for describing the cause of the murder as personal rivalry.

“We shall file a case in the high court seeking justice in the Rasheed murder case,” Jagan said.

“We shall take up a dharna in New Delhi on Wednesday to highlight the lawlessness in Andhra Pradesh. All our party MPs, MLAs and MLCs will take part in the dharna. We shall meet the President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to submit a representation on the state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh,” the YSRCP president said, adding that the party would demand imposition of President’s Rule in Andhra Pradesh in view of the breakdown of law and order.

Earlier, Jagan wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Modi, highlighting the severe atrocities and attacks that have taken place in Andhra Pradesh over the past one month under the TDP-led coalition government.

In his letter, the YSRCP president expressed deep concern over the complete collapse of law and order in the state and urged the Prime Minister to investigate these incidents by central government agencies and sought an appointment at the earliest to apprise him of the details.

“The law-and-order situation in the state is disturbing. The Constitutional institutions have failed, and the administration has been paralysed. There is no protection to the life and dignity of the people. Leaders and workers of the ruling party, with their barbaric and inhumane activities, are spreading widespread fear among the people of the state,” he said.

He alleged that the TDP leaders had targeted the known sympathisers of YSRCP and started terrorising them by humiliating, beating and even killing them.

“In this process, they have destroyed the properties, establishments, including residential houses in the open glare, causing widespread fear among people in the state,” the YSRCP chief said.

Jagan alleged that in the last month, 31 people have been murdered, 300 murder attempts have been made and 35 people have committed suicide due to the harassment by TDP leaders.

Besides, 560 private properties have been destroyed, 490 government properties have been vandalized, and nearly 2,700 families have left their villages due to these atrocities, Jagan claimed.

“Additionally, there have been over 1,050 incidents of violence and attacks. This reflects the state of affairs in our state under the present dispensation, who are not at all inclined to maintain law and order,” he alleged.

Senior TDP leader and state social welfare minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy described Jagan as a “brand ambassador for a fake campaign”.

“He is known for creating law and order problems in the state and throwing the blame on the TDP. He had done the same in the case of the murder of his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy in March 2019,” he said.

Swamy said it was shameful on the part of the YSRCP chief to attribute the murder of a YSRCP leader to the TDP, though it had happened purely due to personal reasons.

“The people had dealt him a severe blow in the recent assembly elections; yet, he has not learnt any lesson,” the minister said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeshwari also found fault with Jagan for writing a letter to Modi with false allegations. “Have you forgotten the atrocities committed by your party leaders during your regime, before writing a letter to the Prime Minister?” she asked.

Purandeshwari said Jagan should make a serious introspection of his rule and understand how the YSRCP leaders resorted to violence in the last five years of his regime.

She also requested the Naidu government to take stern action against those who are creating law and order problems in the state.