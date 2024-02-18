Morning briefing: Farmers' round 4 talks with Centre today, key US official's warning to India; latest news

The Union government should bring in an ordinance to legally guarantee minimum support prices (MSP) for crops, the leaders of two farm groups spearheading a new agitation said on Saturday, a day before they are to hold talks with a ministerial delegation for the fourth time over their demands. The latest appeal came on the fifth day of a stand-off that began when a caravan of thousands of farmers in trucks, tractors and cars set off for the national capital from Punjab before they were stopped from crossing into Haryana, where police fired teargas shells and laid down rows of concrete, metal and spike barriers earlier last week. “If the government wants resolution of farmers’ protest, then it should bring an ordinance with an immediate effect that it will enact a law on MSP, then discussion can proceed further,” said Kisan Mazdoor Sangarh Committee (KMSC) president Sarwan Singh Pandher, according to news agency PTI. Dig Deeper Farmers during a protest at Sambhu border near Ambala.(HT File)

Donald Lu, US assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, has hailed Sri Lanka as an example of the success of the administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy in collaboration with partners such as India, but warned both Delhi and Dhaka that the security situation born out of the Rohingya refugee crisis and the general instability in Myanmar will worsen and continue to have implications for neighbours. Offering a glimpse into Washington DC’s thinking into India’s neighbourhood, Lu also said that he told authorities in Maldives during a recent visit that China will be a good partner to the country only if Beijing knew and faced “real competition” from others. He also acknowledged the Indian leadership of Indian Ocean and the need to work in the region, pointing to the imminent discussions between India and the US on what they can do together in littoral states in Africa. Dig Deeper

Alia Bhatt travelled to London for the special screening of her upcoming series Poacher. Directed by Richie Mehta, Poacher is a crime saga that revolves around the elephant poaching racket prevalent in Kerala and is co-produced by Alia. The actor attended the screening with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and mother, Soni Razdan. For the special occasion, Alia draped herself in a beauteous black velvet and net saree, pearl jewels, and a striking red lip shade - transforming into a yesteryear retro superstar.

Zaira Wasim opened up about her Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar, moments after the news of her death broke. Zaira and Suhani starred in Dangal as young Geeta and Babita Phogat respectively. In an interview with Times Of India, Zaira, who has left showbiz, expressed her shock at Suhani's death. Zaira Wasim said, "I just read about it and I still cannot get my head around it. I wish this is a rumour I hope this was false. The moment I heard the news I had a flashback of all the great time we spent. She was such a good soul, and we had such great memories. I cannot imagine what her parents must be going through. I pray they find the strength.” Zaira also tweeted about Suhani, "I’m shocked beyond words by the news of Suhani Bhatnagar’s passing. My heart goes out to her family during this incredibly difficult time. The thought of what her parents must be experiencing fills me with so much sorrow. Utterly speechless. My heartfelt condolences.” Dig Deeper

Have you seen Joe Root? The one who slammed a record double ton to crush Team India back in 2021 at Chennai. The one with over 11,000 Test runs to his name. Not the one who is being castigated for playing the 'stupidest' shot after England suffered another shocking collapse against India on Day 3 of the 3rd Test at Rajkot. Facing a torrent of criticism following his batting no-show, Root was called out by former India head coach Ravi Shastri when the Englishman rolled his arms in the final session on Saturday. Operating as one of England's frontline spinners in the five-match Test series, Root bagged the jackpot wicket of skipper Rohit Sharma in the 2nd innings. Root castled Rohit for 19 off 28 balls to open his account in India's second essay at Rajkot. With captain Ben Stokes handing the ball to Root prior to the end of the final session, celebrated commentator Shastri pointed out a crazy statistic about the former England skipper. Interestingly, Root has bowled more overs than he has runs under his belt in the five-match Test series against hosts India. Dig Deeper