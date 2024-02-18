 Delhi to witness rain next week, Himachal to receive intense snowfall | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Delhi to witness rain next week, Himachal to receive intense snowfall. Details

Delhi to witness rain next week, Himachal to receive intense snowfall. Details

ByHT News Desk
Feb 18, 2024 08:47 AM IST

Adjoining areas of Delhi including Punjab, Haryana, & parts of Uttar Pradesh will also witness light showers along with thunderstorms.

The national capital is expected to witness light to moderate rain in the next week, an IMD forecast issued on Saturday said. Adjoining areas of Delhi including Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh will also witness light showers along with thunderstorms, the weather department said. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 27°C and 9°C respectively.

Commuter riding a bicycle amid light rain in Delhi NCR.(HT File)
Commuter riding a bicycle amid light rain in Delhi NCR.(HT File)

Delhi will witness partly cloudy skies along with light drizzles and thunder on Monday night, followed by cloudy skies with light to moderate rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Friday, cloudy skies would prevail over the national capital. However, on Saturday the weather is expected to improve.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4°C, four notches below the season's average on Saturday, the IMD said. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5°C, two notches above the season's average while relative humidity oscillated between 90°C and 41°C.

Apart from the national capital, parts of Himachal Pradesh are also likely to witness heavy rain along with snowfall and thunderstorms, the weather office said. The MeT department issued an orange alert of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on February 18 and 19. It also issued a yellow warning of heavy rain/snow accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated places on February 20 and 21.

The weather department predicted heavy rains in lower hills and rains and snow in mid and higher hills as a fresh western disturbance hit the western Himalayan region on Saturday night.

The state received 68.2 mm average rains from January 1 to February 17 (during winter) against normal rainfall of 142.2 mm. All the districts barring Mandi received deficit rains ranging between 15 per cent and 83 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

