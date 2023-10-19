Morning briefing: Flaws in IAF's Dhruv identified, how Soumya Vishwanathan’s killers were held; and all the latest news

A design issue in the military’s advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv has been fixed and the locally made helicopters are being fitted with an upgraded control system to improve airworthiness after a series of accidents led to the grounding of the fleet and called into question their flight safety record. A top government regulatory body responsible for the certification of the airworthiness of military aircraft ordered the design review in April. HT was the first to report the development at the time. Dig deeper ALH Dhruv Mark III helicopters in Gujarat's Porbandar(ANI)

Television journalist Soumya Vishwanathan’s case took 15 years to come to a conclusion. On September 30, 2008, at around 3.30am, the Vasant Vihar police station received a call about a car accident on Nelson Mandela Marg in south Delhi. When a team reached the spot, all evidence pointed towards an accident — that the victim, Vishwanathan, 25, rammed her Maruti Zen car into a divider while returning home to Vasant Kunj from her office at Jhandewalan and died in the crash. However, Vishwanathan’s postmortem report suggested otherwise. Eventually, a series of evidence helped convict the four men — Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Ajay Kumar and Baljeet Malik — for murder. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Elon Musk is considering removing X, formerly called Twitter from Europe in response to a new internet platform regulation in the region Dig deeper

India captain Rohit Sharma was reportedly slapped with multiple traffic challans for reckless driving on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Dig deeper

India News

Amid the ongoing political slugfest over Sharad Pawar's comments over the Israel-Hamas war, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at NCP chief Dig deeper

It is the moral obligation of the husband to provide maintenance to his wife, but this does not justify burdening the man, the Jharkhand high court opined in its recent order Dig deeper

Global Matters

As desperate Palestinians in sealed-off Gaza try to find refuge under Israel’s relentless bombardment, some ask why neighboring Egypt and Jordan don’t take them in Dig deeper

Russia "highly values" North Korea's support for its Ukraine campaign, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in Pyongyang Dig deeper

Sports Goings

India bring the best and worst out of Bangladesh and their World Cup match promises to be more pulsating than India vs Pakistan. When Rahul Dravid led India out to the 2007 World Cup in the Caribbean, it was with great expectations. India had a fabulous batting line-up. In a stunning upset that shook up the cricketing firmament, mighty India were brought to their knees by Bangladesh in their opening game in Port of Spain, bowled out for 191. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film released on October 19 and there was a rush among die-hard fans to watch the action movie on the opening day. Fans were seen outside theatres in Kerala and other places as they watched early morning shows. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Kriti Sanon is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to proving her fashion prowess. After receiving the National Award donning a beautiful ivory saree, the actress is now busy promoting her upcoming film 'Ganpat'. On Wednesday, Kriti gave her fans a mid-week treat as the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a series of glam shots accompanied by the caption, "Been feeling WHITE since yesterday". Dig deeper

That's all we have at this hour in our morning briefing.

