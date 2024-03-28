Morning briefing: Germany stays out of Delhi CM's arrest proceedings; RJD, Cong seat talks hit roadblock; and more

New Delhi summoned a senior US diplomat to protest remarks by the State Department spokesperson regarding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. Following this, Germany refrained from meddling in India's internal affairs, reversing their initial stance. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs summoned a German diplomat, objecting to their spokesperson's comments seen as interference in Indian judiciary independence. The German response, avoiding details on Delhi's summoning and case comments, emphasized their mutual democratic values and strategic partnership with India. India's stance highlights caution for democratic nations like the US in commenting on fellow democracies' legal processes. Another Western European country is also expected to stay silent on Kejriwal's arrest. Dig Deeper ED officials taking Kejriwal to the agency’s headquarters hours after arresting him. (ANI)

Seat-sharing talks between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress for Bihar's 40 Lok Sabha seats hinge on Purnea and Katihar, currently held by the Janata Dal (United). Despite a meeting between Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leaders, a final deal awaits consensus on these seats. The delay has sparked concerns among allies and experts, signalling potential unity issues within the opposition bloc. RJD's softened stance promises more seats for Congress, but disagreements persist over key constituencies. The delay may impact opposition unity and favour the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming polls. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

‘We continue to…’: US after India summons diplomat over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. Dig Deeper

Meet Sushil Kumar Rinku: AAP MP, who reached Parliament ‘in chains’, joins BJP. Dig Deeper

Tamil Nadu MP Ganeshamurthi dies of cardiac arrest after suspected suicide bid. Dig Deeper

India News

Electoral funding: The big money game. Dig Deeper

4 persons with rifles, walkie talkie arrested in strife-torn Manipur. Dig Deeper

ED lodges case against Kerala CM’s daughter, her IT firm. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Video shows suicide bombing in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that killed 5 Chinese nationals. Dig Deeper

Baltimore bridge collapse: 2 bodies found in submerged truck; new details emerge. Dig Deeper

Greek govt faces censure motion over train tragedy. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) set a new IPL record with their monumental total of 277/3 against Mumbai Indians (MI), thanks to explosive performances by Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen. This massive total surpassed the previous record set by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013. Despite MI's valiant efforts, SRH's record-breaking six-hitting spree and a stellar bowling performance led by Jaydev Unadkat and Bhuvneshwar Kumar secured their victory by 31 runs. The match also witnessed numerous records being shattered, including the most sixes in an IPL match and the highest overall total in an IPL match. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Elvish Yadav, winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, celebrated his bail in two cases with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring his family and a visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple. He referred to his family as his "backbone" in the post. Yadav also shared his temple visit on Instagram stories. His bail followed cases involving the Wildlife Protection Act and an assault case with content creator Sagar Thakur. Yadav expressed gratitude to supporters and aimed to move forward positively. The 26-year-old YouTuber's legal proceedings continue, showcasing his return to work and positive outlook post-bail. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Kriti Sanon is captivating audiences with her fashion choices while promoting her upcoming film "Crew" alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. Her recent standout look features a brown cut-out mini dress, styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. The ensemble includes padded shoulders, a front zip closure, and a body-hugging silhouette, paired with Tom Ford heels and chic accessories. Kriti's makeup includes soft brown tones and glowing highlights, adding glamour to her appearance. Fans have praised her recent fashion choices, showcasing her elegance and style during the promotional tour. "Crew" is set for release on March 29, 2024, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma alongside the actresses. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon