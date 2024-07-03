Morning briefing: IMD issues ‘orange’ rain alert for north India; Hathras stampede survivors recall horror, and more

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange’ alert for 15 states in northern India on Tuesday and Wednesday amid a forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall. A ‘red’ alert was also issued for Gujarat as the IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall in the state on July 3, after southwest monsoon took over the country this week. An orange alert was also issued for northeastern states on July 3, with the weather agency predicting isolated heavy rainfall for several areas in northwestern India. It is expected that moderate to heavy rain will lash Delhi on Wednesday, as the national capital continues to deal with waterlogging in many areas after isolated rains on Tuesday. The Met office this morning predicted moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Dig deeper A man covers himself with a plastic sheet amid heavy rainfall in Surat. (File)(ANI)

More news | Just 28 mm rain pours in trouble across Chandigarh

At 1.45pm on Tuesday afternoon, as Suraj Pal — or Bhole Baba as he is now known in Uttar Pradesh — descended from the stage at Hathras’s Phulrai Mughalgarhi village after close to an hour-long sermon, Dharmendra Kumar watched as the crowd surged towards him. Over his two decades as an ostensible preacher, his devotees had developed the practice of picking up the sand on which he walks, called “raj” by his associates. But in the minutes that followed, Kumar saw ghastly scenes unfold before him. The ground was wet, and people began to slip and fall. The day was hot and humid, and the enclosed tent was packed far beyond its capacity. As pandemonium broke and people began to panic, many were crushed as they desperately tried to exit. Dig deeper

Latest News

After waterfall tragedy, prohibitory orders imposed at picnic spots in Pune Dig deeper

Assam: Police crackdown on a syndicate-run cyber frauds in Morigaon Dig deeper

India News

Sudha Murty, in her first Rajya Sabha speech, raises 2 key issues | Watch Dig deeper

Another woman in West Bengal dies by suicide following ‘mob flogging’ amid Tajmul alias ‘JCB’ row Dig deeper

Trending

Gaurav Munjal-led edtech startup, Unacademy, has laid off 250 staffers in its latest round of restructuring. Unacademy said the layoffs were part of the company’s “ongoing efforts to streamline operations and enhance business efficiency,” according to a Moneycontrol report. They come on the back of the startup’s massive cost-cutting efforts in order to achieve profitability. A day before the layoffs announcement hit the news, Unacademy founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal had commented on a post about startup failure. Dig deeper

Business News

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman may present full Budget for 2024-25 on July 24 in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, a report claimed. The Economic Survey may be tabled on July 23, Financial Express reported citing people in the know. However, the report added that the final decision on the two dates has not been taken yet and is likely to be announced soon. The report claimed that final decision on the dates will be announced soon and the normal practice is of a 15-day gap between two sessions of Parliament. Dig deeper

Global Matters

This time of year has not been easy for the royal brotherhoods, especially because of Prince Harry and Prince William’s worsening feud. A royal expert underscores that it is painful when the royal offspring is already a future king and the only person who really knows how to empathize with this feeling is not there even during the anniversary of Princess Diana’s birth. As the anniversary of Princess Diana's birth passed on July 1, veteran royal commentator and former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond reflected on the difficult year for Prince William. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Tahira Kashyap hasn't had only red flags or green flags in her life. No, not even beige flags. Her actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana once confessed that he started off as a typical Chandigarh ka launda exercising casual sexism, before he began dating Tahira and gradually evolved into a feminist man. His films like Vicky Donor and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan demonstrate that. And so does the directorial debut feature of Tahira, Sharmajee Ki Beti. Sharmajee Ki Beti revolves around three stories set in Mumbai. In the first one, Sakshi Tanwar's Jyoti Sharma is an ace coaching class teacher whose husband Sudhir (Sharib Hashmi) takes care of all household chores and looks after their daughter because Jyoti is too occupied with her work. She has constant reminders on her phone and dishes them out at Sudhir. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took his mother and sister on a movie date last night. The mom-to-be wore baggy clothes to hide her baby bump for the outing. Read on as we decode Deepika's stylish pregnancy look. A paparazzi page posted Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's videos on Instagram. The clip shows Ranveer arriving for the movie date with his mom, Anju Bhavnani, and sister, Ritika Bhavnani. Later, Deepika arrived separately and joined her family to watch her latest release, Kalki 2898 AD. The couple greeted the paparazzi before entering the theatre venue. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

More than a month back, just before the start of the semifinals of the 2024 T20 World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave a peek into the future of the T20I format without the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as they picked a new-look Indian side for the impending tour of Zimbabwe. The Shubman Gill-led side will play five T20Is, starting July 6, and will not feature any member of the T20 World Cup side as the whole of the title-winning side has been rested, with few players to link-up in the final phase of the series. Dig deeper

