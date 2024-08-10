Morning briefing: IMD sounds flash flood warning for Himachal Pradesh; new revelation in Pune Porsche case, and more

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange' alert for Himachal Pradesh and several northern states due to continued heavy rainfall through mid-August. The IMD predicts heavy to extremely heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and parts of Rajasthan until August 12, with potential flash floods and landslides in some areas. A yellow alert is also in place in Delhi, forecasting moderate to heavy rains until August 11. The intense rainfall has caused significant disruption, including waterlogging and traffic congestion in Delhi and affected daily life in Himachal Pradesh, where cloudbursts and flash floods have already hit several districts. Dig deeper IMD issues alert forHimachal Pradesh (HT file photo)

In the Pune Porsche crash case, the prosecution alleged that blood samples of the 17-year-old accused and his two friends were swapped at Sassoon hospital to show they were not under the influence of alcohol. The case involves the accused's parents, Vishal and Shivani Agarwal, middlemen, and hospital doctors, who allegedly orchestrated the swap for ₹2.5 lakh. The crash, which occurred on May 19, resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals. The minor, who was reportedly intoxicated, was released from an observation home, but the investigation into the alleged sample tampering continues. Dig deeper

Latest News

Bangladesh crisis: 232 killed since Sheikh Hasina fled to India; Hindus protest over violence | Top updates Dig deeper

Tension prevails as 1,000 Bangladeshis gather at Bengal border, BSF foils infiltration bid | Video Dig deeper

India News

SC/ST quota: No plan for creamy layer, say govt Dig deeper

KTR hopeful about Kavitha’s bail after SC verdict on Sisodia Dig deeper

Global Matters

Plane with 62 passengers aboard crashes in Brazil's São Paulo; all reported dead Dig deeper

Some Israeli hostages, held by Hamas, in ‘critical condition, will not survive': Top security official Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar expressed a different view from his father, Javed Akhtar, on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal. Speaking on a podcast, Farhan emphasized that filmmakers should not be censored, stating that artistic expression should be free and that audiences can decide what they want to watch. He added that he would never tell a filmmaker not to make a certain kind of movie. In contrast, Javed Akhtar has criticised Animal, particularly disapproving of a scene where a man mistreats a woman, calling it "dangerous" despite the film's success.Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra stole the spotlight as the showstopper for Shantanu & Nikhil's 2024 couture show, themed around 70s retro style. He wore a chic black velvet suit with a printed blouse reminiscent of the bold 70s glamour. The event also featured veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who opened the show with a speech while dressed in a high-neck blouse and flared pants. Saba Azad added to the 70s vibe by performing live music alongside Imaad Shah. The collection highlighted the designers' luxe couture, blending modern style with retro elegance. Dig deeper

Sports Going

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal for a silver medal after her disqualification from the women's 50kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics was heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Paris. Vinesh was disqualified for being 100 grams over the weight limit before her gold-medal match against Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the USA. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) remains hopeful for a positive outcome. The hearing, attended virtually by Vinesh and represented by senior counsels, lasted three hours, with an official decision expected soon. The IOA expressed strong support for Vinesh regardless of the result. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)