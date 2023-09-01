Morning briefing: INDIA leaders push for quick decision, IAF mega drills; all the latest news

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is planning a training exercise called "Trishul" to test combat readiness in the northern and western sectors amid the ongoing military standoff with China in Ladakh. The exercise, scheduled from September 4 to 14, will involve fighter planes like Rafales, Sukhoi-30s, and MiG-29s, along with transport aircraft, helicopters, and other assets. The IAF's Western Air Command (WAC) will conduct the exercise, with participation from C-17 heavy-lifters, transport planes, attack helicopters, and more. The WAC played a crucial role in enhancing India's military presence along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid tensions with China. Dig deeper

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during the INDIA alliance meeting, at a hotel in Mumbai, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.(PTI)

Leaders from 28 opposition parties gathered in Mumbai for a meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), aiming to strategize for upcoming polls amidst the government's announcement of a surprise special parliamentary session in two weeks. The meeting emphasized quick decisions and initiating state-level seat-sharing discussions. Mamata Banerjee proposed identifying key issues and starting the campaign on October 2. Nitish Kumar and Uddhav Thackeray advised swift action, anticipating early elections. Sub-committees for data management, planning, publicity, rallies, and analysis were discussed. The meeting marks a move beyond symbolism, focusing on leadership, strategy, electoral timeline, and a common logo for the opposition alliance. Dig deeper

The Latest News

The countdown for Aditya L1 solar mission begins today; ISRO chief says ‘rocket, satellite ready' for launch Dig deeper

Owaisi puts forward three demands for five-day special session of Parliament. It involves China, ISRO, and Neeraj Chopra Dig deeper

India News

August 2023 marks the driest and warmest month in India since 1901, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Dig deeper

Jaishankar says excluding India from UNSC permanent membership will cast doubt on its credibility Dig Deeper

Jammu businessman buys moon land following Chandrayaan-3's lunar success, joins celebrities in extra-terrestrial land ownership Dig deeper

Global Matters

Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says Russia needs to end military ties with China to counter Beijing Dig deeper

Elon Musk accuses California school of influencing his ‘communist’ trans daughter's views over wealth and ideology Dig deeper

9 Pakistani soldiers killed in suicide attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after bomber rammed his motorbike into their military convoy Dig deeper

One Good Read

The G20 summit has turned into a contentious space, as Russia and China, particularly on issues involving Ukraine, have obstructed progress not only on that matter but also on broader aspects of the joint statement, according to a senior US administration official. The US is supportive of India's efforts to create a joint statement and anticipates last-minute negotiations during the summit in Delhi. The official highlighted that negotiations would be challenging due to opposition from Moscow and Beijing. The US is also engaging with India on regional concerns, like the political situation in Bangladesh and developments in Myanmar, aiming for deeper cooperation despite challenges. The US views its relationship with China as a mix of intense competition and engagement to prevent mishaps. While competing, it emphasizes the importance of predictable interactions and strong partnerships, showcasing its strength through alliances like the Quad, AUKUS, and improved relations with allies. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

World champion Neeraj Chopra demonstrated his prowess with an 85.71m throw on his final attempt, securing second place at the Zurich Diamond League. The event marked his first second-place finish this season, breaking his winning streak. Chopra, known for early dominant throws, began with a modest 80.79m. He climbed to third from fifth place, ending a run of top-three finishes since May 2018. Despite falling short of victory, Chopra's strategic focus on maintaining health for upcoming competitions, including the Diamond League Final in Eugene and the Asian Games, showcased his maturity as an athlete. He emphasized the importance of listening to his body while giving his best effort. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film "Gadar 2" is approaching the ₹500 crore milestone at the box office, competing with top Hindi grossers like "Pathaan" and "Baahubali: The Conclusion." The Anil Sharma-directed movie has collected ₹481 crore domestically after three weeks since its ₹40 crore opening alongside "OMG 2" on August 11. As it heads towards crossing ₹500 crore, "Gadar 2" is now the third highest-grossing Hindi film. Sunny Deol expressed gratitude to fans as it crossed ₹400 crore. The film sees Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their roles, with Utkarsh Sharma and others also featuring. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Janhvi Kapoor is redefining fashion trends with her stunning looks, often showcased on her Instagram. Recently, she caught attention with a unique twist on traditional attire. Instead of her usual attire, Janhvi was spotted in a breathtaking red hand-woven linen saree from Anavila, draped uniquely around her chest without a blouse. Her striking appearance garnered widespread admiration on social media, with fans praising her as a fashion icon. Janhvi's makeup, done by Savleen Kaur Manchanda, featured nude eyeshadow, contoured cheeks, and light pink lipstick, while hairstylist Hiral Bhatia crafted soft curls adorned with pink flowers. Her distinct style continues to captivate the fashion world. Dig deeper

