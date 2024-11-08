Morning briefing: India’s Russian oil deal averted price spike; security forces launch operation in Baramulla; and more

India’s decision to buy oil from Russia amid global uncertainties helped avert a potential spike in global oil prices, Union petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a post on social media platform X on Thursday. The Union minister emphasised that Russian oil was not subject to sanctions, but only a price cap, which he assured Indian entities had adhered to. He also pointed out that European and Asian countries had also engaged in significant energy purchases from Russia, stating, “Let us not forget that while some ill-informed commentators talked about putting restrictions on India, many other European and Asian nations bought much more crude oil, diesel, LNG, rare earth minerals worth billions of dollars from Russia.” The minister further highlighted India’s commitment to sourcing energy at the best rates available. "We will continue to buy energy from whoever offers the best rates to our oil companies. Dig Deeper Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (File)

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday launched a joint operation in Baramulla after observing terrorists' suspicious activity, the Army said. The Army added that on being challenged, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. The operation is in progress. There has been a spike in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, with the security forces engaging in encounters with them. A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district, officials said on Thursday. The encounter began on Wednesday after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Margi area of Lolab in the north Kashmir district based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists. The operation was successfully concluded, resulting in the killing of a terrorist. An AK rifle, two hand grenades, and four AK rifle magazines, were recovered from the site of the encounter, the officials added.

Threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Phone traced to lawyer who had earlier complained against actor

Met: Rain breaks hot spell in Chennai, to continue till Nov 12

Report blames staff, faulty signals for train accident

Who is Susie Wiles? Meet Donald Trump’s historic choice for first woman White House chief of staff

Donald Trump’s White House team: Who are top contenders for key roles in new US administration?

Biden praises Kamala for having a ‘backbone like a ramrod,' says ‘giving up is unforgivable’

When director Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024, she became an overnight global sensation. However, this was not the first feather in the cap for the 38-year-old – her documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing won L'Œil d'or (The Golden Eye) Award at Cannes 2021, among numerous other awards. All We Imagine As Light is the Film and Television Institute of India graduate's first feature and she's excited to see it release on screens across India on November 22. Featuring Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha as two Malayali nurses, Prabha and Anu respectively, and Chhaya Kadam as Parvaty, the cook, the film about these three migrants is set in Mumbai and takes us through their stories.

Malaika Arora was spotted at a shoot in Mumbai on Thursday in a dramatic black gown. The former VJ and reality TV personality made the look seem elevated and sultry with her effortless wavy hairstyle and glossy makeup. Keep reading to find out all about Malaika's all-black look that oozed old Hollywood glamour, and have a closer look at her glamorous ensemble ahead. Malaika wore a regal black gown from Eli The Label. The floor-sweeping dress had a boat neck, a ruched bodice, long sleeves, a built-in beaded belt cinched at the waist, and an exaggerated shoulder pad. The dress, which also featured a thigh-high slit and an open back, is priced at ₹59,068, according to Bollywood Women's Style.

