Morning briefing: Indian business leaders on Maldives row; Sheikh Hasina wins 5th term as Bangladesh PM; all latest news

Morning briefing: Indian business leaders on Maldives row; Sheikh Hasina wins 5th term as Bangladesh PM; all latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jan 08, 2024 09:02 AM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

Controversy erupted as Maldivian deputy ministers, now suspended, posted offensive tweets about Indian PM Narendra Modi following his endorsement of Lakshadweep as a tourist spot. Indian business leaders questioned the high costs for Indian tourists visiting the Maldives, pointing out the comparable attractions like Lakshadweep and Andaman in India itself. This sparked a debate on the perceived value of the Maldives as a tourist destination for Indians and raised concerns about the expenses incurred by Indian travelers, adding a new dimension to the diplomatic discourse between the two nations. Dig deeper.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, in Dubai last year. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
More news on Maldives row EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings amid row over anti-PM Modi posts: 'Chalo Lakshadweep'

After anti-India posts, 3 Maldives leaders in dock

In the Bangladesh general elections, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina secured her fifth term as the Awami League Party, despite a low turnout and opposition boycott. The counting of votes revealed the Awami League's early lead, winning 216 out of 224 seats on Sunday, while the results for the remaining seats are pending, according to the country's Election Commission. The election faced criticism for low voter participation, yet Hasina's victory raises questions about the democratic process and political dynamics in Bangladesh. The outcome underscores the dominance of Hasina's party in the political landscape, despite concerns about the electoral process. Dig deeper.

Latest News

Alaska Incident Raises Concerns: Who Operates Boeing 737 MAX in India and Is There Cause for Concern?

Former Karnataka CM Bommai Warns of 'Undeclared Emergency' Gripping the State

India News

HNLC Threatens Withdrawal from Peace Talks: Potential Impact on Meghalaya Explained

Government Reveals: 29,273 Sham Firms Evade 44,015 Crore in Taxes Since May

Global Matters

Texas Rapper Arrested for Alleged Horrific Crimes: Accused of Locking Woman in Garage, Drugging, and Raping Her for 5 Years

Maldives President's China State Visit Amid Diplomatic Row with India Raises Tensions

Sports Goings

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put an end to speculations regarding Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's T20I future by including them in the 16-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, starting January 11 in Mohali. This marks their return to the format after a 14-month hiatus, hinting at their potential inclusion in the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, the squad announcement has also raised questions, considering this series is India's last assignment before the ICC event in June, adding an element of anticipation and intrigue to their T20I preparations. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

Cillian Murphy secured the Best Actor award at the Golden Globes 2024 for his performance in "Oppenheimer." The accolade, a testament to Murphy's exceptional talent, was a highlight of the prestigious event. "Oppenheimer," the project for which he was recognized, evidently impressed the industry and the Golden Globes committee, reaffirming Murphy's standing as a formidable actor. The win adds another noteworthy achievement to Murphy's illustrious career, further solidifying his reputation in the entertainment world. The article underscores the significance of Murphy's success at the Golden Globes and highlights the acclaim surrounding his role in "Oppenheimer." Dig deeper.

Health and Lifestyle

Taylor Swift made a stunning appearance at the Golden Globes 2024 red carpet, sparking excitement online for her Gucci ensemble. The singer, nominated in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category for her concert film 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,' donned a green sequinned gown, described as simple yet elegant. The dress garnered attention for making the venue "shimmer." The article invites readers to scroll through for a detailed analysis of Swift's attire and offers a glimpse of her pictures from the prestigious event, capturing the buzz surrounding her presence at the season's first award ceremony. Dig deeper.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

