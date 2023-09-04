Morning briefing: ISRO scientist, voice behind launch countdowns dies, Army's advice to jawans; and all the latest news

Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist N Valarmathi, the voice behind the space agency's rocket countdown launches, has passed away at the age of 64 on Saturday evening due to heart attack in Chennai. The successful Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, turned out to be her final countdown. Social media is brimming with tributes for the late scientist. Dig deeper ISRO scientist N Valarmathi (twitter.com/@DrPVVenkitakri1)

More news on ISRO: Aditya-L1 launch: Meet the women who helmed Sun mission success

The Indian army is encouraging its soldiers to undertake social service when on leave, and contribute to the organisation’s nation-building effort, while suggesting a range of activities including educating the local communities about schemes such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan; and delivering talks in primary schools on diverse subjects ranging from hygiene and cleanliness to road safety and the meaning of country, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. Dig deeper

More news on Indian Army: Cultural festival Jashn-E-Rustam held by Army near Line of Control

The Latest News

Two people died and 10 others were injured after a double-storey building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on early Monday morning Dig deeper

‘Good bank’: Thief praises security system after failed robbery bid in Telangana Dig deeper

Ex-Union minister RCP Singh's relative shot at in Bihar's Nalanda, blames Nitish Kumar's JDU Dig deeper

India News

Villagers along Karnataka border hold protest against Maharashtra irrigation project near the border area Dig deeper

PM Modi highlighted the principles driving India’s year-long presidency of the global grouping, the importance of democratisation of technology, the need for global cooperation to curb cybercrimes Dig deeper

After the driest August since record keeping began, the south-west monsoon is likely to revive briefly for 2-3 days this week, but weaken again after that, say weather experts Dig deeper

Global Matters

'Will pardon Donald Trump if I become the president, says republican presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy Dig deeper

‘Disappointed…’: Us president Joe Biden on reports of China's Xi Jinping skipping G20 Summit in India Dig deeper

Ukraine president Zelensky sacks defence minister Oleksii Reznikov Dig deeper

One Good Read

The Narendra Mod-led central government has formed a committee under former president Ram Nath Kovind to assess the viability of the “one nation, one election”. The move to form the committee came just a day after the government announced convening a special session of Parliament from September 18-22, the agenda for which is yet to be unveiled. Meanwhile, the development drew flak from several Opposition parties, who have called it a “unilateral” decision without any consultation with Parliament and political parties. The government has renewed the debate at a time when assembly polls are due in five states -- Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan -- in November-December, to be followed by the Lok Sabha elections in May-June next year. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh assemblies are scheduled to go to the polls with the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Ace cricketer Gautam Gambhir has always criticised "hero worship" in Indian cricket, reiterating that instead of focussing on top stars like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, it is time for media and fans to focus on other performers in the team as well. Last year, Gambhir dated back to 1983, when India won its maiden World Cup trophy, saying that it had started right back then when the victory was made all about the captain, Kapil Dev. He then pointed out the same for the 2007 T20 World Cup win and 2011 ODI World Cup haul, with Dhoni being the centre of attention even now when India celebrate those two wins every year. ""If you keep talking about one person day in and day out, it eventually becomes a brand. That is how it was in 1983. Why start from Dhoni? It started in 1983," he said. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Gadar 2 has finally entered the ₹500 crore club at the Indian box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned over ₹8 crore on Sunday. The film starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles earned ₹8.50 crore nett in India on its 24th day, as per early estimates. Since its release, the film collected ₹284.63 crore in week one, ₹134.47 crore in week two and ₹63.35 crore (week three collection). After minting ₹8.50 crore on its fourth Sunday, Gadar 2's collection in India now stands at ₹501.87 crore. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is undeniably a fashion icon of the industry. The star never fails to impress the internet with her sartorial choices and her streak of experimenting with different silhouettes. Her latest photoshoot delighted her fans, including her husband, Anand Ahuja. It shows Sonam dressed in a printed denim-on-denim ensemble. Her style picks to glam up the ensemble stole the show. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon