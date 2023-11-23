Morning briefing: Jaishankar on e-visa services for Canadians; SC on sedition law, and all the latest news

External affairs minister S Jaishankar described the resumption of e-visa services in Canada as a "logical consequence" of the improved situation. India had suspended visa issuance to Canadian nationals amid diplomatic standoff with Canada. Jaishankar clarified that the decision was unrelated to the virtual G20 Leaders' Summit. The restoration of Indian eVisa for eligible Canadian citizens followed the earlier resumption of entry, business, medical, and conference visas on October 26. The diplomatic tension arose in September, with accusations from Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linking Indian agents to a murder, leading to reciprocal expulsions of diplomats and India's temporary visa service suspension in Canada. Dig deeper External affairs minister S Jaishankar addresses a virtual G20 leaders’ summit on Wednesday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

More news on India-Canada ties: Canada never got back with proof on Hardeep Nijjar killing: Jaishankar

The Supreme Court of India is considering referring a set of petitions challenging the validity of the sedition law under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code directly to a Constitution bench of seven judges. This move, instead of initially presenting it to a five-judge bench, is being considered in light of a previous judgment upholding the legality of Section 124A. The sedition law has been criticized for its alleged misuse to stifle dissent. The court had earlier rejected the government's request to defer scrutiny of the law due to a proposed new law, which essentially retains sedition under a different name. The proposed law is expected to be passed in the upcoming parliamentary session. Dig deeper

More news on sedition law: Sedition gets new name in bill; ambit wider, penalty harsher

The Latest News

SP throws hat in ‘INDIA ‘ ring, pitches for Akhilesh as PM Face Dig deeper

Boy, 16, stabs 17-year-old over 60 times in brutal Delhi murder Dig deeper

India News

Supreme Court brushes aside govt objection, sets ball rolling for PMLA verdict review Dig deeper

Fresh air strikes by Myanmar’s military forces against anti-Junta rebels lead to influx of refugees in south Mizoram Dig deeper

Global Matters

Israel-Hamas hostage release deal delayed; White House says war to continue after truce period Dig deeper

Young Israeli woman Shani Gabay, who went missing after October 7 Hamas attack, found dead Dig deeper

Good Read

Right next to the village of Rela in the newly carved Kotputli district in the Aravalli range Rajasthan, a barren hill stands tall. A deep mining pit, cutting through its base, trails off into the distance. Inside, a bevy of heavy machinery is drilling through the tenuous slopes, and earthmovers are loading stones into trucks dotting the trenches. From this near unbreathable cloud of dust, these trucks emerge intermittently, stopping at a security gate for a brief minute, before making their way on a sandy two-lane road that leads to the state highway. Read more

Sports Goings

After India's disappointment in the ODI World Cup, the focus shifts to the T20I series against Australia where the absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul puts the spotlight on the young talents. Suryakumar Yadav, the sole player from India's World Cup final XI, will captain the team with Ruturaj Gaikwad as his deputy. Ishan Kishan is expected to open with Gaikwad, filling in for the unavailable Shubman Gill and Rohit. Despite a strong start to his international career, Yashasvi Jaiswal may have to wait for his chance. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

On a recent episode of "Koffee With Karan," host Karan Johar revealed that initially actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan did not want Alia Bhatt to star alongside them in "Student of the Year." Karan shared that both actors had sent messages expressing reservations about casting Alia, citing reasons such as her being too young. Despite initial reluctance, Karan stuck with his decision, and the film played a pivotal role in launching the careers of Alia, Varun, and Sidharth. Although "Student of the Year" received mixed reviews, it marked the beginning of the actors' successful journeys in the film industry. Karan also mentioned that Varun had suggested other actors for the role instead of Alia. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, is set to make her debut in the film 'Farrey,' and a special screening was held with Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Salman Khan looked dapper in a navy blue V-neck shirt paired with washed denim jeans and black shoes. Katrina Kaif stunned in a fiery red off-the-shoulder bodycon dress, while Kiara Advani rocked a casual Balenciaga top with distressed skinny jeans and nude heels. Ananya Pandey opted for a lavender shimmery bodycon mini dress with an oversized blazer, and Sonam Kapoor made a fashion statement in a gold mini dress with a black stripe, thigh-high boots, and a matching handbag. Pooja Hegde served Barbie vibes in a light pink strapless top and high-slit skirt, paired with an oversized blazer and strappy heels. The star-studded event showcased a range of stylish and glamorous outfits. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

