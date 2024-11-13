Morning briefing: Karnataka CM denies Muslim quota rumours; Bengal Guv seeks report after RG Kar accused's claim, & more

The government has denied claims that it is considering a 4% job reservation for Muslims in public work projects, following opposition allegations. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office on Thursday clarified that no such proposal is under consideration. The government acknowledged ongoing demands for Muslim reservations but reiterated that no plan is currently before them. The clarification came after media reports suggested the Congress party was planning to allocate a quota for Muslim contractors in public works valued up to ₹1 crore. The government firmly rejected the rumors as baseless and without any official backing. Dig Deeper Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rejected all reports of a Muslim quota(PTI)

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday evening sought a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case. The prime accused, Sanjay Roy, claimed he was framed and alleged that former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal was involved in conspiring against him. In response, the Raj Bhavan Media Cell issued a statement on X, saying that Governor Bose had requested the state government to investigate the matter and provide a factual report on the case and the government’s stance on the allegations at the earliest. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Selena Gomez reacts as boyfriend Benny Blanco is crowned Sexiest Man Alive: 'I still haven't figured out…' Dig Deeper

Tina Ambani in a simple beige outfit and minimal makeup poses with pregnant Shraddha Arya at a bash. Pics Dig Deeper

India News

Jharkhand assembly election: INDIA vs NDA as phase 1 polling today | 10 points Dig Deeper

Supreme Court's key verdict on ‘bulldozer justice’ today | What happened in hearings Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Vivek Ramaswamy’s special message to Elon Musk after Donald Trump's 'DOGE' announcement Dig Deeper

Who is Pete Hegseth? Donald Trump nominates Fox News host for secretary of defence in surprising move Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

India's official entry for the 2025 Oscars, *Laapataa Ladies*, has been renamed *Lost Ladies* for its international release. The film’s team, led by director Kiran Rao, launched its Academy Awards campaign on Tuesday, unveiling a new poster on the film's official Instagram page. The poster showcases the major characters in a vibrant and quirky style, with the tagline: "Sometimes you have to lose your way to find yourself." Accompanying the poster, the team shared a message with the caption, "The wait is over!" as they prepare for the film’s global journey ahead. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Team India star batter KL Rahul responded to comments made by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka following IPL 2025 retention. Goenka had stated that the franchise wanted to retain players who prioritized the team over personal goals, a remark many believed was directed at Rahul, who led the team for the last three seasons. Rahul, signed by LSG ahead of the 2022 mega auction, had guided the team to playoffs in their first two seasons. However, under his leadership, LSG struggled in IPL 2024, finishing in the bottom half of the points table, leading to his release. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

Around 5,000 Swiggy employees are set to become crorepatis today as the company makes its stock market debut. According to a Moneycontrol report, the IPO will distribute ₹9,000 crore to employees who witnessed Swiggy's rise from a small startup to a food delivery giant. The employee stock option (ESOP) payout will be among the largest in India's startup ecosystem, an uncommon scale of wealth creation. Prior to this, Flipkart executed a similar initiative, distributing $1.4-1.5 billion ( ₹11,600-12,500 crore) to its employees, marking one of the largest wealth generation events in Indian startup history. Dig Deeper

