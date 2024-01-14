Morning briefing: Macron's visit to boost India-France ties; setback for Maldives Prez's party, all latest news

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to receive a grand Rajputana welcome upon his arrival in Jaipur on January 25, coinciding with his role as the Chief Guest for India's 75th Republic Day. The visit signifies a deepening military-industrial partnership with a focus on local manufacturing. Diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have finalised substantive details, while finer aspects of the two-day visit are still under consideration. The event promises to be a spectacular showcase in honour of President Macron. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with French President Emmanuel Macron, in Dubai.(ANI)

More on India-France:

Jaishankar, Macron’s diplomatic advisor discuss India-France convergence

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Not U.S. Or Russia, France Is India’s Most Dependable Ally | Point Blank With Shishir Gupta

In the midst of a diplomatic dispute between Male and New Delhi, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu faces a setback as the pro-India opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) clinches a resounding win in the mayoral election of the capital, Male. MDP's candidate, Adam Azim, secures victory, taking over the mayoral position previously held by Muizzu, who resigned to pursue the presidential elections last year. This electoral outcome signals a political shift in the Maldivian capital in favour of the pro-India opposition. Dig deeper

More on India-Maldives:

Maldives president amid India row: ‘We aren’t in anyone's backyard, so…'

Why New Delhi cold shouldered Maldives plan for Prez Muizzu’s India visit

The Latest News

Dense fog grips north India, zero visibility in Delhi; IMD urges extreme caution Dig deeper

Kangana Ranaut attends Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception, poses with Aamir Khan after calling him ‘bechara’ Dig deeper

India News

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth, husband confronted by Goa Police over son's murder: What happened next? Dig deeper

3,000 participants, 1-hour duration: Rahul Gandhi to kick-start Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur amid restrictions Dig deeper

Global Matters

Jeffrey Epstein list: Final set of documents expose paedophile's last words on sex trafficking claims Dig deeper

John Kerry leaves White House to propel Joe Biden's 2024 re-election campaign Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Age proves to be merely a number for tennis legend Novak Djokovic, who, at 36, stands as an epitome in the sport's history. In a field dominated by talented youngsters and absent of Rafael Nadal due to injury and Roger Federer retired for two years, Djokovic remains the formidable force. This narrative continues into the 2024 Australian Open, where the Serb aims to defend his title. Commencing his campaign on Sunday at the iconic Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic embodies a sustained prowess that defies the passage of time in the world of tennis. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

In a surprising turn of events, actor Kangana Ranaut attended the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, and her husband Nupur Shikhare. This appearance follows Kangana's previous reference to Aamir as 'bechara' (poor guy) months ago. Sharing a photo on Instagram Stories, Kangana posed with the Khan family, standing between Ira and Aamir's first wife, Reena Dutta. Aamir himself was captured posing for paparazzi in the same frame. The unexpected presence of Kangana at the celebration adds a twist to the dynamics, showcasing a moment of camaraderie amid past remarks. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, celebrated her wedding to Nupur Shikhare with a lavish white wedding in Udaipur, followed by a star-studded Mumbai reception. The high-profile guest list included luminaries from entertainment, sports, politics, and business sectors, such as Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Sachin Tendulkar, Nita and Mukesh Ambani, and many more. The attendees, adorned in exquisite ethnic wear, witnessed the couple's reception attire. Nupur and Ira looked stunning in their reception outfits, adding glamour to an already star-studded event. The celebration marked a union witnessed by some of the biggest names in India's public sphere. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon