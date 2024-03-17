Morning briefing: Navy forces Somali pirates to surrender; EC prepares to crack down on ‘4 Ms’, all the latest news

An Indian warship patrolling the western Arabian Sea was attacked by Somali pirates aboard a hijacked merchant vessel, MV Ruen, prompting the Indian Navy's self-defensive response. The pirates, who had held the vessel for three months, targeted the warship, leading to a 40-hour standoff. Elite marine commandos were deployed via air-drop to counter the threat. Through coordinated efforts, INS Kolkata compelled the pirates to surrender, securing the release of 17 crew members without harm. The operation, conducted over 1400 nautical miles from the Indian coast, involved multiple naval assets and surveillance measures. This incident underscores the Indian Navy's vigilance amidst escalating threats in the Arabian Sea, including piracy and attacks on merchant vessels by rebel groups. Dig deeper Pirates detained by the Indian navy during a rescue operation for the hijacked ship MV Ruen sit on the deck in this handout image released on March 16, 2024. Spokespersonnavy via X/Handout via REUTERS.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar highlighted four major challenges ahead of the upcoming general elections: muscle power, money, misinformation, and violations of the model code of conduct (MCC). Kumar emphasized that each state faces these challenges to varying degrees and outlined specific plans to address them. The MCC's significance was underscored, stressing campaigns should focus on issues and avoid hate speech or appeals based on caste or religion. The Election Commission will take a calibrated approach to MCC violations, ensuring accountability regardless of political affiliation. Additionally, measures to prevent poll violence, monitor financial irregularities, and crackdown on illegal goods distribution were outlined. The commission aims for cleaner elections by collaborating with enforcement agencies and implementing stringent monitoring mechanisms. Dig deeper

The Latest News

CBI arrests Sheikh Shahjahan’s brother, two others for attack on ED team Dig deeper

NCERT’s rationalised syllabi may continue in most classes Dig deeper

India News

Regional parties face battle for relevance in election arena Dig deeper

Naveen Patnaik sets sights on becoming longest serving chief minister in country Dig deeper

Global Matters

Pakistani court dismisses defamation case against ex-PM Imran Khan Dig deeper

Pennsylvania shooting: Suspect who killed 3 relatives in custody after standoff in New Jersey Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

During his Mumbai concert, Ed Sheeran surprised fans by singing in Punjabi for the first time, joined by Diljit Dosanjh for a rendition of "Lover." The duo received enthusiastic applause from the crowd at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds and later shared the moment on Instagram. Diljit wore traditional attire while Ed opted for casual wear and played guitar. Both artists posted clips of their performance, generating positive reactions from celebrities and fans alike. Ed expressed his joy at the experience and hinted at more to come in India. The concert, part of his Asia and Europe Tour, attracted Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit and Farah Khan. Preceding the concert, Farah Khan hosted a lavish party attended by Bollywood elites in honor of Ed Sheeran. Dig deeper

