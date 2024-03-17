 NCERT’s rationalised syllabi may continue in most classes | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
NCERT’s rationalised syllabi may continue in most classes

ByFareeha Iftikhar
Mar 17, 2024 06:20 AM IST

The council said it is highly unlikely that new textbooks for many classes, including 10 and 12, will be released ahead of the new academic session

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is likely to continue with the rationalised textbooks for several classes, including classes 10 and 12, in the upcoming academic year beginning next month, people familiar with the matter said, adding it was “highly unlikely” that new textbooks will be released for all classes in 2024-25 session.

The council is preparing new school textbooks in line with the new national curriculum framework (NCF). However, it is highly unlikely that new textbooks for many classes, including 10 and 12, will be released ahead of the new academic session, officials familiar with the matter said.

“Textbook drafting is a very meticulous process and it cannot be done in a haste. It needs to be done without any mistakes. This year, the NCERT is expected to come up with textbooks for some primary classes and probably class 9 as well. For other classes, the current textbooks having rationalised curriculum will continue in the session 2024-25,” a senior NCERT official said, requesting anonymity.

The council had conveyed to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) during its last curriculum committee meeting that it is “highly unlikely” that the new textbooks of classes 9 to 12 would be released this year.

“The board will have to release the sample papers of classes 10 and 12 ahead of the beginning of a new session. In its last curriculum committee meeting, the board had decided to continue with the existing NCERT syllabus with a caveat that it may be reconsidered in case the NCERT releases books of classes 9 to 12 before April 2024,” a senior CBSE official said, also declining to be named. “It is highly unlikely that the books will be released before that.”

In June 2022, NCERT had rationalised the syllabi of classes 6 to 12 to “reduce the content load” on students in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Among the changes, reflected in new textbooks published last year, the council had removed chapters on Mughal courts, 2002 Gujarat riots, cold war, references of Mughal emperors, and Emergency and periodic table. The new books also removed content pertaining to Mahatma Gandhi, his assassin Nathuram Godse, and the banning of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after Gandhi’s assassination.

While the council maintained there was no selective omission of topics, the rationalisation exercise had created a political controversy with leaders from opposition parties alleging the ruling dispensation was “erasing history”.

Meanwhile, several school principals expressed concerns over the continuation of rationalised syllabus in 2024-25.

“The rationalisation of syllabus has created a huge learning gap among students. They are missing on topics that are important for their competitive examinations as well. When everything else has become normal post pandemic, why can’t schools resume teaching the non-rationalised syllabus?” Sudha Acharya, principal of ITL Public School, Dwarka in Delhi, said.

NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani did not respond to multiple phone calls and text messages from HT for a comment.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Fareeha Iftikhar

    Fareeha Iftikhar is a Special Correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. She tracks the education ministry, and covers the beat at the national level for the newspaper. She also writes on issues related to gender, human rights and different policy matters.

