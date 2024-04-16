Morning briefing: PM Modi's stance on electoral bonds; Sydney church attack ‘religiously motivated’; and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the purpose of electoral bonds in combating black money during elections, condemning opposition misinformation. He elaborated on his vision for a developed India, highlighting the BJP's commitment to diversity and expressing optimism for success in the Lok Sabha elections. In an interview with ANI, Modi emphasized his dedication to the welfare of the poor and middle-class, dismissing accusations of government influence over federal agencies. He also emphasized the importance of synchronized national and state elections as a part of his administration's agenda. Dig deeper. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu on Monday. (ANI)

The Australian police have characterized the knife attack at a church in Sydney on Tuesday as a "religiously motivated terrorist" act. New South Wales Police commissioner Karen Webb stated that the assault was driven by religious extremism, instilling fear among both worshippers at the church and individuals watching the live-streamed service online. The attack, which left a bishop and multiple worshippers injured, underscores the ongoing threat posed by extremism and highlights the need for vigilance in combating such acts of violence, particularly in places of worship where people gather for solace and community.

In a historic clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad engaged in a high-scoring spectacle in the Indian Premier League. Sunrisers Hyderabad set a formidable target, notching up 287/3 with Travis Head's century and Heinrich Klaasen's fifty, marking the highest IPL total. Royal Challengers Bangalore, in a spirited response, amassed 262/7. The match etched its name in the record books as the highest aggregate score in a T20 game, totaling an astonishing 549 runs. The intense contest left fans enthralled, witnessing cricketing history unfold with every boundary and wicket.

Before the pandemic, Nabha Natesh experienced a surge in her career, propelled by her role as Chandini in "iSmart Shankar," garnering immense popularity and opportunities. However, the pandemic disrupted her trajectory. Initially embracing the solitude of lockdown, Nabha eventually grappled with anxiety as the situation prolonged. She expressed her worries about the uncertainty and loss of control over her career and life during a conversation with Hindustan Times, highlighting the challenges faced by many in the entertainment industry during the pandemic's upheaval.

Manushi Chhillar captivates with her latest Instagram post, donning a chic backless gown that epitomizes summer sophistication. The former Miss World stuns in an embroidered creation from Hermione de Paula Atelier, showcasing the perfect attire for a summer wedding. With its elegant allure, the ensemble becomes a must-have addition to any mood board, especially for a best friend's reception. As fans scroll through Manushi's photoshoot, they're treated to a glimpse of her impeccable fashion sense and timeless beauty, making her a style icon to admire.

In a concerning incident, police disclosed that a group, including a dealer in old cars, purportedly set ablaze an expensive luxury sports car during a dispute with its owner on a street. The owner, aiming to sell the 2009 Lamborghini valued at around ₹one crore, had enlisted friends to assist in finding a buyer. The primary suspect, familiar with one of the owner's acquaintances, requested the vehicle's presence, triggering the confrontation. This development underscores the escalating tensions and potential criminality surrounding the car's sale, prompting authorities to launch a thorough investigation into the matter.