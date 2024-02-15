Morning briefing: Protesting farmers use indigenous methods against police; Captain Vikram Batra's mother dies; more

Protesting farmers at the Punjab-Haryana border employed unconventional tools like tennis balls, kites, and safety gear to counter police drones firing tear gas shells. Amid efforts to march towards the national capital, youths led the defence against tear gas at Shambhu. Despite Tuesday's unexpected drone use causing injuries, farmers persisted, with youngsters flying kites to counter drones. They also utilized locally made armour, safety goggles, and sports gloves. Wet jute sacks were employed to mitigate tear gas effects, while water tankers were stationed. Amid concerns over tear gas composition, Ambala's deputy commissioner urged action against kite-flying farmers, while Patiala's counterpart called for restraint from Haryana Police. Dig Deeper Farmers, marching towards New Delhi to press for better crop prices promised to them in 2021, run for cover as tear gas is fired by police to disperse them, at Shambhu, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana. (Reuters)

Kamal Kant Batra, mother of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, passed away at 77 in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu offered condolences. Kamal Kant Batra contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Hamirpur representing AAP but later resigned due to dissatisfaction. Captain Vikram Batra, known as ‘Sher Shah’, died at 24 fighting Pakistani forces during the Kargil war, earning him the Param Vir Chakra. His iconic slogan ‘Yeh Dil Mange More’ became renowned. Born on September 9, 1974, in Palampur, he attended DAV Public School and pursued higher education in Chandigarh before joining the Indian Military Academy in 1996. He made his last phone call to his mother on June 29, 1999, before his demise in the war. Dig Deeper

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The Latest News

Day 3 protest: Farmers to block trains today, hold round 3 talks with Centre. Dig Deeper

Amid Sandeshkhali row, BJP attacks TMC's Nusrat Jahan over Valentine's Day posts. Dig Deeper

Mob targets armouries in strife-torn Manipur, one shot dead by forces. Dig Deeper

India News

Farmers' protest: CBSE asks students to use Delhi Metro on way to exam centres. Dig Deeper

BJP MLA targets Infosys over job creation, Karnataka government to seek reply. Dig Deeper

House of man accused of thrashing tribal person demolished in Madhya Pradesh. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting: 1 killed, 8 children among 21 injured in US. Dig Deeper

House Speaker Mike Johnson says ‘no need to public alarm’ over classified national security threat. Dig Deeper

18% of Americans believe in Taylor Swift and Joe Biden conspiracy, poll claims. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Ahead of the Visakhapatnam Test, Joe Root's Test runs surpassed those of the entire Indian XI combined. With Ravindra Jadeja set to return for the third Test in Rajkot, India's inexperienced batting lineup faces scrutiny. Absences of Kohli and Rahul, along with Iyer's axing, leave voids in the order. Despite their youth, debutants like Patidar and Sarfaraz bring considerable domestic experience. Rohit Sharma's leadership and form are pivotal, given recent Test struggles. India's young batsmen seek to make their mark on favorable batting conditions, hoping for support from the seasoned captain. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

The new Netflix series "One Day" is a refreshing take on the romcom genre, offering a captivating storyline that builds towards heartfelt moments. The show follows the two-decade-long 'will-they-won't-they' relationship between Dexter and Emma, portrayed by Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod, respectively. Each episode, set on July 15 over the years, captures their evolving connection, balancing humor and emotion. The directors skillfully weave together time-specific details, allowing the characters' bond to develop organically. Woodall and Mod deliver standout performances, adding depth to their characters' journey. "One Day" highlights the beauty and complexity of love amidst life's challenges, making it a binge-worthy series. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The jewellery trends of 2024 focus on embracing everyday style with a fresh makeover. While it's tempting to follow every trend seen on social media, many people prefer to stick to sentimental pieces or versatile accessories. Kunal Lagu, Director at Lagu Bandhu, suggests five must-have jewellery essentials for trendsetters: multi-layered chains for a chic look, statement rings for grace and sentimentality, convertible pieces for versatility, heritage design jewellery for timeless elegance, and gemstone jewellery for a pop of color. These pieces offer a stylish and meaningful way to accessorize daily ensembles, reflecting individual style and personal significance. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon