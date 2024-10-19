Morning briefing: Putin praises Bollywood; MK Stalin vs TN governor over ‘Dravida’ omission from anthem, and more

President Vladimir Putin expressed admiration for Bollywood films on Friday, noting their popularity in Russia surpasses that of other BRICS nations. He announced plans to discuss enhancing cooperation in the Indian film industry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the upcoming BRICS Summit. Putin highlighted that Russia has a dedicated channel airing Bollywood movies around the clock. Additionally, he emphasized the need to explore collaboration in other sectors, including automotive and pharmaceuticals, during future discussions. The remarks underscore a growing cultural and economic partnership between Russia and India. Dig Deeper Russian president Vladimir Putin at a press conference held before the BRICS summit would commence few days later (AP)

A controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu after a line from the state anthem, "Thekkanamum adhil sirantha Dravida nal thiru naadum," was omitted during a government event attended by Governor R N Ravi. The incident occurred at a Hindi month valedictory function at Doordarshan Kendra in Chennai, marking the start of the channel's golden jubilee. Chief Minister M K Stalin condemned the omission, accusing Governor Ravi of intentionally disrespecting Tamil Nadu and its people. The incident sparked sharp political reactions, highlighting tensions between the CM and governor amid broader cultural sensitivities. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Chandigarh to launch 8-day drive for beggar-free city from Oct 21 Dig Deeper

Trump Team rips Harris, Katy Perry's ‘declining’ careers as pop star surprises VP's campaign: Report Dig Deeper

India News

Vistara's Delhi-London flight diverted to Frankfurt after receiving bomb threat Dig Deeper

As row rages, ED searches MUDA office in PMLA case Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Canada police make this request to Sikhs amid diplomatic rift with India Dig Deeper

North Korea sends troops to aid Russia’s war in Ukraine, says Seoul. First video surfaces Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Priyanka Chopra departed from Mumbai early Saturday after a brief two-day visit. Videos and photos of her at the airport circulated on social media, showing her engaging with the media and paparazzi. As she arrived, she graciously posed for pictures and encouraged photographers to join her for a group shot. When a photographer expressed frustration about not being able to take a photo, Priyanka responded, "Main bol rahi hon ajao, aap log aa nahi rahe ho" (I'm asking you to come, you aren't doing that). Her warm interaction highlighted her approachable demeanor despite the hustle of airport scenes. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Sarfaraz Khan's impressive performance in his first five Test innings—scoring 200 runs and three half-centuries—highlights the intense competition for places in India's cricket team. At nearly 27, the right-handed batsman boasts an extraordinary first-class average of 69.09 over 51 matches, showcasing his ability to score quickly and with flair. After years of consistent run-making, he earned his Test selection in February and made an immediate impact, scoring 62 and an unbeaten 68 against England. His debut innings were cut short by a run-out while batting with Ravindra Jadeja, who was on the verge of a century. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

A video of a tense conversation between former US President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden has gone viral, fueling speculation about their discussion. The exchange occurred during the funeral service for Ethel Kennedy, wife of Senator Robert F. Kennedy. In the footage, Obama is seen shaking his head while Biden talks animatedly. As Obama turns away, Biden touches his arm to keep the conversation going. Their interaction is interrupted by former President Bill Clinton, who gestures for them to move to the front of the cathedral. The lack of audio has led to varied interpretations of their dialogue. They are engrossed in the chat when Obama turns away but Biden reaches out to touch his arm to continue their conversation. The tense exchange comes to an end when former president Bill Clinton gestures at them to move to the front of the cathedral. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)