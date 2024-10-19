Trump Team rips Harris, Katy Perry's ‘declining’ careers as pop star surprises VP's campaign: Report

A month ago, Katy Perry made the headlines for stepping out in a camo-patterned Harris-Walz hat in support of Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential run. The pop star's one-of-a-kind public support for the Democratic nominee followed hours after Taylor Swift announced her endorsement of the Dems bid for the White House. Kamala Harris and Katy Perry.(Instagram (@katyperry))

The “Dark Horse” hit-maker has again made it to the front page of the politics-showbiz intersection. TMZ revealed that the Harris campaign staff received a surprise pep talk from the celebrity guest on Friday. Sources told the tabloid that the vice president's presidential campaign team convened for one of their regular virtual calls this week.

Midway through the meeting, the campaign's chief of staff unexpectedly announced that a special guest, who happens to be a great friend of the present-day VP, was in their midst. Perry reportedly made her presence known through the Zoom call and boosted the official team's morale.

Kamala Harris weighs in on her relationship with Harris

She then pulled back the pages from a history shared between her and Harris, discussing how their warm relationship dates back to when the Democratic presidential candidate was a California senator. Showering Harris with praises, the “Last Friday Night” singer asserted that the vice president was the ideal candidate for potentially leading their country, owing to her firm fearlessness. Perry also thanked Harris campaign’s team members for pushing through and working hard in the days leading up to the November election. Furthermore, insiders pushed that the musical star sent out a warmhearted reminder to the staffers about staying hydrated and caffeinated as they continued to fight alongside Harris.

Trump team speaks out

In the aftermath of the incident, a source from former President Donald Trump’s team spilled to the outlet, “Both Kamala Harris’s and Katy Perry’s careers are on decline curves that parallel our failing economy and border security under Kamala’s watch. Don't worry -- President Trump is coming back in a matter of weeks to fix things and Make America Great Again!"

List of celebrities endorsing Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

Katy Perry is one of the many celebrities who have endorsed Kamala Harris’ bid for presidency in one way or another. The long roster also includes the likes of Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon, John Legend, Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, Beyonce, Charli XCX, Jamie Lee Curtis, Barbra Streisand, George Clooney, Ariana Grande, Bruce Springsteen, Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, Jon Bon Jovi, Kesha, NSYNC’s Lance Bass, Lil Nas X, and many more.

Meanwhile, Trump has been backed by high-profile figures such as Elon Musk, actor John Schneider, pro football hall-of-famer Brett Favre, SNL alum Victoria Jackson, Tiger King star Joe King, model Brittany Mahomes, Shazam star Zachary Levi, Orange is the New Black’s Taryn Manning, Kanye West, Dennis Quaid, UFC CEO Dana White, Russell Brand, 50 Cent, Hulk Hogan and others.