Morning briefing: Rahul Gandhi meets families of stampede victims in Aligarh; ‘Bhole Baba’ owns assets worth 100+ cr

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, left for Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district Friday morning to meet with the families of those killed in the stampede earlier this week. 121 people – mostly women – died in the stampede. The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested six members of the panel that organised the religious event in honour of preacher Bhole Baba. Dig Deeper Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Reuters)

Suraj Pal, known to his followers as Bhole Baba or Narayan Hari Sakar, the man behind the large religious gathering at Hathras that ended in a tragic stampede, resulting in the death of 121 people, mostly women and children, has a sprawling network of 24 ashrams, a fleet of luxury cars, and assets worth at least ₹100 crore, according to people familiar with the matter. Pal, 65, has been missing since the stampede, although he released a statement blaming “anti-social elements” . To be sure, the police have not named him in their initial complaint. On Thursday, they arrested six people , including some of his key aides, but still did not name him. Dig Deeper

Latest News

Who is Keir Starmer, Labour leader poised to be next UK PM? What are his views on India?

Centre earmarks ₹5k-cr in AI plan for computing power

India News

12-year-old dies from rare brain-eating amoeba

Discontent grows in Puducherry BJP unit after Lok Sabha loss

Global Matters

Vladimir Putin takes Donald Trump's Ukraine peace plan quite ‘seriously’ but questions his methods

Pakistan to ban all social media platforms for 6 days during Muharram

Sports Goings

In 2012, during one of India's Asia Cup matches, Sunil Gavaskar had famously said on commentary, 'I think we have glimpsed the future. The future of Indian batting. Rahul Dravid has just called it a day. We don't know how long Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman are going to be around. But I think that is a glimpse of India’s batting future.’ He was referring to the sight of a young Virat Kohli and a 24-year-old Rohit Sharma. Kohli, by then, was closing in on completing four years in international cricket, while Rohit had a stop-start journey. They had promise but were far from coming anywhere near to filling Tendulkar or Dravid's shoes. But like a prophet, Gavaskar, and his knack of spotting talent, was bang on. Dig Deeper

Entertainment

Viewer discretion is advised: That’s how the first look of Karan Johar and Guneet Monga produced Kill is introduced to the audience. The film comes packed with bloodshed, nail-biting suspense, and intense action, with the makers proudly dubbing it as “the most violent film made out of India”. And that is something which has not gone down well with everyone, with a section of viewers criticising the team for promoting violence. However, the director Nikhil Bhat feels he is not glorifying violence, instead showing the harrowing pain associated with it. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Sonam Kapoor is here to show you how to wear formal wear with the utmost flair. Her latest look is a masterclass in oversized chic as she turns heads in a trendy ensemble that seamlessly blends power dressing with modern elegance. Known for her incredible fashion sense, Sonam can effortlessly transforms any outfit into a glamorous statement. She never fails to capture the limelight with her stunning appearances. Her latest look is no exception and is sure to leave you in awe. Let's break down her outfit and take some style notes. Dig Deeper

Trending

Kokilaben Ambani hosted a garba and dandiya night for her grandson, Anant Ambani, and his fiancee Radhika Merchant in Mumbai last night. The event was attended by the happy couple, their families, and friends like Shikhar and Veer Pahariya. Veer Pahariya’s rumoured girlfriend, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, was also present at the event. Dig Deeper