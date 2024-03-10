Morning briefing: Ram Navami declared holiday in Bengal; Hardeep Nijjar's killing video out, all latest news

In a significant move, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has declared Ram Navami on April 17 as a public holiday. The announcement comes amid past instances of violence during Ram Navami processions, which the BJP has used to criticise the ruling Trinamool Congress. The BJP alleges that the state government aims to restrict Hindu religious processions and views this decision as an attempt by Mamata Banerjee to redeem her perceived anti-Hindu image. The move coincides with the Trinamool Congress preparing to kick off its Lok Sabha election campaign. Reacting to the announcement, BJP's Amit Malviya acknowledged the step but questioned whether the government would ensure the safety of Ram Navami processions. Dig deeper Devotees observe Ram Navami at Girish Park in Kolkata on March 30. (HT File Photo)

The footage of the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar has been aired publicly for the first time, revealing the assailants blocking Nijjar's path in a parking lot on June 18, 2023. The video from a surveillance camera at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib shows two individuals approaching Nijjar's vehicle before fleeing in a waiting Toyota Camry. The footage was broadcast by CBC News, leading to frustration within the Trudeau government due to the lack of arrests. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is handling the case, confirming the involvement of a third person driving the getaway vehicle. The RCMP is reportedly cautious about potential trial complications before making arrests, with charges expected to shed light on the assailants' role and the alleged involvement of the Indian government. Nijjar's murder strained India-Canada relations after Trudeau mentioned "credible allegations" of a link between Indian agents and the killing in September 2023. Dig deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Latest News

Farmers' 4-hour ‘rail roko’ protest today, trains to face disruptions Dig deeper

Adult film star Sophia Leone dead at 26, found unresponsive; fourth industry death in three months Dig deeper

India News

India's manned submersible Samudrayaan's key test is complete, says govt Dig deeper

Ram Navami declared public holiday in Bengal, BJP takes dig at Mamata Banerjee Dig deeper

Global Matters

Russia student gets 10 days jail for pro-Ukraine wifi network name Dig deeper

Joe Biden ‘regrets’ using the word ‘illegal’ to describe Laken Riley's killer: ‘I shouldn’t have…’ Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Rumoured couple Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were seen on a date night in Mumbai. Paparazzi captured a video of the duo inside a car, with both looking around as they waited. Palak stepped out first, followed by Ibrahim. For the outing, Palak wore a black top, trousers, and heels, while Ibrahim sported a dark grey T-shirt, denims, and shoes. Dating rumors began in December 2022, and a source mentioned they've been in a relationship but prefer keeping their personal lives private. Ibrahim assisted Karan Johar in "Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" and is set to make his acting debut in "Sarzameen." Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Morning meditation is gaining popularity as a wellness practice to combat stress and enhance overall well-being. Dr. Hansaji Yogendra, Director of The Yoga Institute, recommends five morning meditation techniques to set a positive tone for the day. Gratitude meditation fosters positivity by focusing on the good aspects of life. Body scan meditation promotes relaxation and body awareness by systematically scanning each body part. Visualization meditation involves vividly imagining achieving goals and overcoming challenges. Loving-kindness meditation cultivates compassion and kindness toward oneself and others. Mindfulness meditation with mindful breathing reduces stress, anchors you in the present moment, and enhances mental clarity. Dig deeper

Sports Going

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will undergo a mega auction for the 2025 season, according to IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal. Confirming this major event in the IPL calendar, Dhumal expressed excitement about the upcoming auction, stating that teams will have the opportunity to retain 3-4 players while revamping the rest of their squads. He emphasised the appeal of the mega auction, adding that it brings new talent from various countries, including non-traditional cricketing nations like Afghanistan. The BCCI chairman highlighted the scheduling challenges for the current IPL season, aiming to conclude by May 26 to allow players time to prepare for the T20 World Cup, which starts in early June, with India's opening match against Ireland on June 5. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon