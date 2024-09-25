Morning briefing: S Jaishankar on China border talks; IPS officer heads SIT to probe Tirupati laddu row, and more

External affairs minister S Jaishankar explained on Tuesday that he meant only “disengagement” of troops in eastern Ladakh when he mentioned that 75 per cent progress on border dispute talks with China. "When I said 75 per cent of it has been sorted out, it's only of the disengagement. So, that's one part of the problem, S Jaishankar said. The minister explained that dispute along major friction points has been ‘managed’, but said challenges persist on deciding patrolling rights along border areas. Dig deeper External affairs minister S. Jaishankar during a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland. (PTI)

The Andhra Pradesh government appointed senior IPS officer Sarvashresth Tripathi as the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday to probe the alleged adulteration of ghee used in making the famous Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) temple laddu prasadam, people familiar with the matter said. Tripathi, a 2006-batch IPS officer of Andhra cadre, is presently working as the inspector general of police, Guntur range. Dig deeper

India news

Jammu and Kashmir assembly election: Phase 2 polling for 26 seats in 6 districts today | 10 points to know

BJP condemns Kangana Ranaut's 3 farm laws statement amid Congress wrath; Mandi MP reacts

Another YSRCP MP Krishnaiah quits Rajya Sabha membership

Business

Hyundai Motor's $3 billion IPO- India's biggest- gets Sebi nod: October launch?

Pakistan to hold bidding for national airline on October 1: Report

US accuses Visa of monopolizing debit card swipes, threatening merchants

Global matters

Lebanon: Top Hezbollah commander killed; Israel airstrike death toll rises to 558 | Latest updates

Shots fired into Kamala Harris’ campaign office in Arizona, raising concerns

Donald Trump faces ‘heightened’ assassination threats from Iran, his campaign claims

Sports

In the wake of India captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli's poor return in the opening Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh in Chennai last week, BCCI, or more precisely, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, has been accused of giving “preferential treatment” to the two stalwarts, which has “hurt Indian cricket and the players.” Dig deeper

Entertainment

Actor Aishwarya Rai, who recently attended the Paris Fashion Week 2024, returned to Mumbai early on Wednesday. Several videos and pictures showed the actor exiting the Mumbai airport with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Dig deeper

It's trending

A 64-year-old US woman this week became the first person to end her life using the controversial ‘suicide pod’ in Switzerland. Several people were arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of inciting, and aiding and abetting suicide, reported BBC. The American woman, who has not been named, used the portable, 3D-printed chamber called Sarco to end her life Dig deeper

