Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Morning briefing: S Jaishankar on potential US sanctions for Chabahar port deal, announcements by Google at I/O; & more

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 15, 2024 08:39 AM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

Reacting to the United States potentially sanctioning India after the latter signed a 10-year agreement to run the Chabahar port in Iran, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that people should not have a “narrow view” as the project will “benefit everyone.” “I saw some of the remarks that were made,” Jaishankar said on Tuesday in Kolkata, referring to comments made by Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson, US State Department. Dig deeper

External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (HT File Photo)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (HT File Photo)

Google unveiled a retooled search engine that will frequently favor responses crafted by artificial intelligence (AI) over website links as Sundar Pichai's company began its annual developers conference. The Google CEO said, “This bold and responsible approach is fundamental to delivering on our mission and making AI more helpful for everyone." Dig deeper

Latest News

Arvind Kejriwal out on bail, ex-Delhi minister sends ‘fresh’ resignation letter to CM. Dig deeper

Hope Pakistan gets leader like Modi: Pakistani American businessman. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Vivek Ramaswamy with the Freudian slip calling Donald Trump a ‘sham politician’ outside New York court. Dig deeper

Ukraine will hold if it gets the arms it needs, says top general. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Rohit Sharma's Team India will reportedly have a new head coach after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as Rahul Dravid will step down from the top post. The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday invited applications for the top job for a tenure of three and a half years. Though Dravid's tenure as the head coach will end next month after the T20 World Cup, the BCCI has kept the door open for the former India skipper. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Anurag Kashyap met Sandeep Reddy Vanga earlier this year and showered love on him and his 2023 film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in lead role. Taking to Instagram, Anurag called Sandeep the 'most misunderstood, judged and reviled filmmaker at the moment'. In a new episode of his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's podcast Young, Dumb & Anxious, Anurag was asked: 'What in the world was the Sandeep Reddy Vanga post? Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

A new guideline issued by The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommends that tea and coffee consumers be cautious about excessive consumption. The ICMR, in collaboration with the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), released 17 new dietary guidelines for Indian citizens to promote healthy eating habits nationwide. The guidelines stress the importance of a diverse diet and being physically active. The research also raised concerns over excessive consumption of caffeinated drinks, including milk tea. Dig deeper

Trending

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, celebrated his 40th birthday in style, as revealed through his Instagram post. He expressed gratitude for the thoughtful gesture of his wife, Priscilla Chan, a renowned philanthropist, who organized a "little party" to commemorate the occasion. Zuckerberg shared glimpses of the celebrations where he recreated a "bunch of places" where he used to live in his "early days". One of the photos he posted also featured a very "special guest” - Bill Gates. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)

