Morning briefing: SC warns Karnataka govt over Prajwal Revanna's cases; IMD's heavy rain alert for north India, and more

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a warning to the Karnataka government against politicising the criminal investigations into the sexual assault cases implicating former parliamentarian Prajwal Revanna. "Let's not politicise the matter," a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said while hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka special investigation team (SIT) against the anticipatory bail granted to Prajwal's mother, Bhavani Revanna. Prajwal, a suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader, faces allegations of sexually assaulting several women. Bhavani was booked in a case over alleged abduction of one of the sexual assault victims. On May 31, Prajwal was arrested by a SIT shortly after he returned from Germany, where he had been staying since April 27, a day after polling in Hassan.

More news | Prajwal Revanna's bail plea in rape case rejected by Bengaluru court

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted increased rainfall activity in north and northeast India, including East Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, and other regions, in the coming days. The weather body has further issued an 'orange alert' for heavy rainfall on Thursday, July 11, in the state of Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh. According to the regional meteorological centre in New Delhi, a generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain is expected in Delhi-NCR on Thursday. The regional met centre forecasts a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius for Thursday. IMD officials indicated on Wednesday that the intensity of rainfall in Delhi is expected to increase in the coming days.

More news | Yogi surveys flood-hit areas in Kheri,Pilibhit, distributes relief kits

Latest News

Who is Pooja Khedkar? 6 things about controversial trainee IAS officer in Maharashtra

India News

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run: 'Mihir Shah admitted he was…' | 5 things police claimed about main accused

INDIA grouping eyes more key roles across standing committees

Trending

The Ambanis have reportedly hired three Falcon-2000 jets to ferry guests for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on Friday. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's younger son is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend in the biggest Indian weddings in recent times. Rajan Mehra, CEO of air charter company Club One Air, said the Ambanis have hired three of his company's Falcon-2000 jets to ferry wedding guests and expects 100 plus private planes to be used for the events. "The guests are coming from all over and each aircraft will make multiple trips across the country," he told news agency Reuters.

Business News

Neuralink aims its device into a second human patient in a week or so, the brain-computer startup's founder Elon Musk said. The company hopes to have devices in patients numbering "in the high single digits" by the end of the year, he said during a broadcast on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The billionaire and several key Neuralink executives reflected on the capabilities and future possibilities of the brain chip device like repairing paralysis and memory loss.

Global Matters

Donald Trump's former wife Marla Maples has revealed that she would want to help the former president's campaign, and is "open" to being his vice president. "I'm ready. I am available if needed and I'm not sitting back anymore," Maples, 6-, told The Evening Standard in her first interview in eight years. "I want to step out more, share more and not be afraid of positive or negative outcomes that come from speaking out," she added. Trump shares daughter Tiffany Trump with Maples. Maples said that the former president's legal woes have not affected her willingness to support and help him.

Entertainment Focus

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are all set to tie the knot this weekend. Now, the Economic Times has shared a detailed list of the guests who will attend the wedding festivities, which will be held at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC) in Mumbai. The wedding will have reality show stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian as guests. Futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, and self-help coach Jay Shetty will also attend the wedding. Former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US secretary of state John Kerry, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper will also attend.

Sports Goings

For newly-appointed India head coach Gautam Gambhir, it's an absolute honour to serve the tricolour in the high-profile position. Masterminding the third title triumph of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gambhir became an outright favourite to replace Rahul Dravid as India's next head coach. After Dravid bid farewell to Rohit Sharma's Team India by ending their long wait for a World Cup title, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) welcomed Gambhir as his successor on Tuesday.

