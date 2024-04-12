Morning briefing: Shashi Tharoor warns Rajeev Chandrasekhar; Notices to Patanjali not covered under 1954 law, more news

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday addressed the defamation notice issued by Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, stating that he did not intentionally or unintentionally make any false or malicious accusations against the minister. Tharoor urged Chandrasekhar to retract his remarks and issue an apology, cautioning that legal action may follow if necessary. "He is not responsible for any other versions of the same program or any editing, post-production changes, studio recordings of casual talks, chats or any other acts that are not intended for broadcasting…My client is not responsible for any 'slander' as he has not uttered any," Tharoor's lawyer said in a statement. Dig deeper Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo)

Between April 2022 and February this year, Uttarakhand's drug controller repeatedly requested responses from Patanjali Ayurved regarding misleading advertisements promising miraculous cures for serious ailments. These notices were issued under a section of the Drugs and Cosmetic Rules Act, 1945, which had been halted by the Bombay High Court, rather than under the relevant provisions of the Drugs & Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. Official documents and individuals familiar with the matter revealed this information. Patanjali, along with its prominent figures such as Baba Ramdev and managing director Balakrishna, faced criticism from the Supreme Court for their failure to comply with a court order to cease such misleading advertisements. This criticism came in response to a case filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Dig deeper

An entrepreneur recently travelled on Etihad Airways’ business class with his six-year-old daughter. After their flight, the airline sent his daughter a survey asking about her flight experience. The father allowed his daughter to complete the feedback form and said that it was a “bloodbath”. He further shared that his daughter gave the airline a rating of 1 out of 10. The entrepreneur, who goes by Mark on X, shared some feedback that his daughter provided to the airline. He wrote, “Flight was bad because her school friends were not on it. Kids’ meal was not good because it lacked chocolate. Hot towel service was not offered to kids. Biz + economy kids pack were identical. She wanted more. Videos didn’t start until we took off, ie, IFE on Etihad doesn’t start until airborne. No pyjamas.” Dig deeper

US President Joe Biden found himself in the centre of mockery thanks to a slip-up he made during a White House press conference on Wednesday night. Halfway through the presidential speech in Arizona, the president had a small hesitation, without even noticing, claiming, “Elect me, I'm in the 20th century”, and quickly, he corrected himself by saying, “They weren’t even a state.” His slip of the tongue came in response to a question from NBC's Peter Alexander regarding a recent Arizona state supreme court ruling that restricted abortion rights. The presidential flub became the perfect grist for the conservative millers, who did not hesitate to rebuild their political narrative around the faux pas, and many jolts of “at least he get something right” came down the pipe. Dig deeper

Three years after The Kominsky Method concluded, veteran actor Michael Douglas is returning to the small screen with Franklin, a period political drama where he plays Benjamin Franklin, Founding Father of the US. Essaying the historical figure has lent Michael a fresh perspective to view the state of democracy across the globe today, from his home country of America to a land he loves visiting – India. “We love India, as you probably know. We were there for five weeks. It was our first trip in the South. I think it's an extraordinary country, the future in a lot of ways," said Michael in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times. He also hailed India's linguistic diversity. “Talking about democracy, to see a country with 28 different states, who speak 22 official languages… I think that's very healthy,” added Michael, who visited Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, and Telangana with his family last year, celebrating Christmas and New Year's Eve in the country. Dig deeper

As the summer season unfolds and temperatures rise, it's time to refresh your wardrobe with thoughtful consideration. Your choice of colours and tones has a huge impact on how you are perceived in terms of styling and fashion. While some colour combinations can enhance the look of your ensemble, others may just look out of place and not as summer-ready. Anuradha further shared with HT Lifestyle colour combinations that will be seen everywhere and are bound to become favourites this summer. Dig deeper

Mumbai Indians bagged their second win on the trot, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets, on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium. It was a one-sided affair, with MI captain Hardik Pandya hitting the match-winning six. Chasing 197, Mumbai cruised to 199/3 in 15.3 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav (52). Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma smacked 38 off 24 balls and Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten at 21 off six balls. Initially, Jasprit Bumrah's 5/21 saw MI restrict RCB to 196/8 in 20 overs. For the visitors, Faf du Plessis (61), Dinesh Karthik (53*) and Rajat Patidar (50) got half-centuries. Dig deeper

