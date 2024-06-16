Morning briefing: Stalin claims INDIA bloc's ‘historic win’ in LS polls; Owaisi slams BJP over UAPA, and more

The INDIA bloc's ‘victory’ in the recently-held Lok Sabha polls was ‘historic’ as the BJP could not form the government on its own, according to Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. “Narendra Modi became Prime Minister only due to the support extended by N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar. This was a ‘defeat’ for Modi as he had to depend on allies to form the government,” Stalin, who heads the DMK, an INDIA member, said at an event in Coimbatore. Under DMK, its largest constituent in Tamil Nadu, the Congress-party led opposition alliance won all 39 Lok Sabha seats in the southern state, and the lone parliamentary segment in the neighbouring Puducherry Union territory. Dig deeper Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (PTI)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday raised his concerns over the future of Muslims, tribals and Dalit people who are being held under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Taking a jibe, the Hyderabad MP said he hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would learn something from the Lok Sabha election results, but they poured cold water on his expectation. "The UAPA law is in the news again today. This is an extremely ruthless law due to which thousands of Muslim, Dalit and tribal youth were imprisoned and their lives were ruined," Owaisi said in a post on X. Dig deeper

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The Latest News

Karisma Kapoor to replace Sonali Bendre as India's Best Dancer 4 judge Dig deeper

Woman's recreation of Queen Charlotte's swan wig from Bridgerton has stunned the internet. Watch Dig deeper

India News

Who will be the Lok Sabha Speaker? Modi 3.0 'kingmakers' JD(U), TDP differ on method of election Dig deeper

Yogi Adityanath reaches Gorakhpur, yet to meet Mohan Bhagwat Dig deeper

Global Matters

Donald Trump mocked for forgetting his doctor's name while calling for Biden's cognitive test Dig deeper

Detroit area water park shooting leaves Several Injured, police say Dig deeper

Sports Goings

No player has scored more runs in T20 World Cup history than Virat Kohli (1141 runs) in the lead-up to the 2024 edition of the ICC tournament. The run only comprises three single-digit scores and 14 fifty-plus knocks, again the most ever by a player in history. With the former India captain heading to the tournament on the back of an explosive IPL 2024 season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he won the Orange Cap for smashing 741 runs in 15 innings, he was only expected to notch up breathtaking knocks with the management promoting him to the opening position. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Australia, celebrated her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Priyanka shared several photos featuring herself, mom Madhu and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She also penned a beautiful note for Madhu. In the first photo, Priyanka wrapped her arm around her mother Madhu's shoulder as they rested their heads next to each other. The duo smiled while posing for the camera. In the photo, Priyanka wore a cream top and matching shorts. Madhu Chopra was seen in a white top, black pants and a blue shawl. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Father's Day is the perfect occasion to focus on an often-overlooked gift: skincare. Although skincare is frequently associated with women, it is equally vital for men. Men's skin differs from women's, it is generally thicker, oilier and more susceptible to specific irritations, particularly from shaving. Therefore, a customised skincare regimen is essential. Proper skincare helps maintain healthy, vibrant skin and prevents common problems such as dryness, irritation, and signs of ageing. By gifting skincare essentials, you can help dads adopt a routine that addresses their unique needs, ensuring their skin remains in top condition. Consider these basic essentials to get started. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.