Morning briefing: Swaraj demands Kejriwal's resignation; Baba Ramdev's ‘unconditional’ apology; more news

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj has intensified her demand for the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in light of the recent developments. Following the Delhi High Court's dismissal of Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest, Swaraj has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) misused a substantial amount of ₹100 crore in party activities. She has also reiterated the accusation that Kejriwal played a crucial role in a liquor scam. According to Swaraj, the Delhi High Court's ruling underscores Kejriwal's alleged involvement in the scam, thereby necessitating his resignation from the post of Chief Minister on moral grounds. This demand from the BJP leader underscores the escalating political tensions and accusations between the BJP and AAP in Delhi. Dig deeper. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from New Delhi seat Bansuri Swaraj (ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma)(Sanjay Sharma)

More news on Arvind Kejriwal ‘Law above politics’: Delhi High Court upholds Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Yoga guru and entrepreneur Ramdev, facing potential contempt charges, has submitted a new affidavit to the Supreme Court offering an "unconditional and unqualified apology" for disregarding court orders that banned Patanjali Ayurved from airing misleading advertisements regarding health cures. Ramdev has further pledged to refrain from making any public statements that could undermine the court's authority or cast doubt on the effectiveness of modern medicine. This development reflects an attempt by Ramdev to mitigate legal repercussions and address concerns raised by the court regarding his previous actions. Dig deeper.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

In a nail-biting encounter between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, the match reached a thrilling climax. With Sunrisers Hyderabad needing to defend 29 runs in the final over, captain Pat Cummins turned to Jaydev Unadkat to seal the victory. Despite the pressure, Unadkat delivered an exceptional performance, restricting Punjab Kings and securing the win for Sunrisers Hyderabad by a mere 2 runs. The tense finale left fans on the edge of their seats, highlighting the excitement and unpredictability of cricket's shortest format. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

In "Joker: Folie à Deux," the eagerly anticipated sequel to Todd Phillips' acclaimed 2019 psychological thriller, Joaquin Phoenix returns as the iconic Arthur Fleck, aka The Joker, Batman's formidable adversary. This time, Arthur finds himself accompanied by a new partner-in-crime. Adding to the excitement, Lady Gaga joins the cast as Harley Quinn, Arthur's enigmatic love interest who mirrors his unconventional nature. Warner Bros. unveiled the first teaser trailer for the sequel, promising fans another gripping chapter in the dark and complex world of Gotham City's most infamous villain. Dig deeper.

It's Trending

In a touching display of bravery and compassion, a video depicting police officers rushing to aid a K9 injured while on duty has been circulating on social media. The courageous canine, named Enzo, was stabbed multiple times while apprehending a suspect. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) shared the footage on Instagram, which was later picked up by DailyMail. The outlet described the scene as the "heartbreaking moment Las Vegas cops race to save K9 Enzo after he was injured in the line of duty," highlighting the emotional impact of the officers' swift response to assist their injured companion. Dig deeper.