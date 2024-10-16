Morning briefing: Trudeau may target Hindus in Canada; Baba Siddique killers learnt shooting from YouTube, & more

To avoid harassment by Justin Trudeau backed pro-Khalistani elements, six Indian diplomats, withdrawn by India, headed by High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma have started packing their bags and will reach India latest by Saturday afternoon through different flights and discreet flight itineraries. While Canadian government has broken the unwritten convention of not targeting diplomats through criminal cases, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to side with pro-Khalistani New Democratic Party of Jagmeet Singh and use his political line of targeting Canadian Hindus on grounds that they are opposed to both Sikhs as well as Muslim for his own survival. Dig deeper Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, and Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc, arrives to a press conference about the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's investigation into "violent criminal activity in Canada with connections to India", on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.(REUTERS)

Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, who allegedly killed former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, learned to shoot by watching YouTube videos, news agency ANI reported citing the Mumbai Police. The Mumbai Police has arrested four accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, while three others remain absconding, prompting the formation of multiple teams to track them down. The crime branch of the Mumbai Police is investigating the case and has recovered a black bag containing a 7.62 mm gun. Dig deeper

India news

Omar Abdullah to take oath as first chief minister of J&K UT today; Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav to attend ceremony

Chennai rain: Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to heavy rainfall | Details

Rajinikanth's house flooded after heavy rain brings Chennai to a standstill

Global matters

Canada: Labour MP calls for Justin Trudeau's resignation, MPs want him out

US says India should take Canada plot allegations 'seriously'

Business

Johnson & Johnson to pay $15 million to US man who says its talc caused his cancer

‘Ratan Tata was a mentor to Akash Ambani’: Nita Ambani’s touching tribute to visionary leader

Sports

Neither Mohammad Shami, nor the principal stakeholders in Indian cricket, would have imagined then that he would spend a long time on the sidelines, tending to an Achilles tendon injury that necessitated a right heel surgery in London in February. Shami’s careful rehab, overseen assiduously by the Sports Science team at the National Cricket Academy, progressed excellently, raising the genuine prospect of him easing back into the international fold at some stage during the three-Test home series against New Zealand. Dig deeper

Entertainment

The Jonas Brothers, comprising Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas, performed in Prague on Tuesday as part of their ongoing world tour. Now, a video of Nick running off from the stage has emerged on social media. Dig deeper

Lifestyle

The Victoria's Secret fashion show made a grand comeback last night. After a six-year hiatus, the American lingerie and beauty brand brought back its iconic lingerie fashion show on October 16 (IST). Many Victoria's Secret angels made their runway return for the show, including Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Barbara Palvin, Doutzen Kroes, Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver. Dig deeper

It's trending

Nita Ambani paid a touching tribute to Ratan Tata at Reliance Industries' annual Diwali dinner. In her homage, she described the beloved icon as a “great son of India” and recalled how he was not just a family friend but also a mentor to her son Akash Ambani. Ratan Tata died on October 9 in a Mumbai hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition. Dig deeper

