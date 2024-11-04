Menu Explore
Morning briefing: Trudeau visits temple amid Canada-India row; Pak blames India as Lahore records worst AQI, and more

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 04, 2024 09:00 AM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has said he has been to ‘three different Hindu temples over the past few months,' in a clip he shared for Diwali. The clip also shows Trudeau visiting a temple on the Festival of Lights. Dig deeper

Justin Trudeau with Canada's Hindu community on Diwali (X)
Justin Trudeau with Canada's Hindu community on Diwali (X)

Lahore, Pakistan's second-largest city, recorded an unprecedented Air Quality Index of 1900 on Saturday triggering authorities to take immediate measures as such dangerous pollution levels expose locals to severe health concerns. Dig deeper

Latest News

Jaishankar recalls PM Modi's question on ties with Australia that left him ‘speechless’. Dig deeper

Hyderabad: Comedian arrested for ‘reckless’ driving that caused car crash. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Donald Trump endorses shooting reporters, ‘To get me, somebody would have to shoot through fake news.’ Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Ahead of the start of India's long Test calendar in September, the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI's selection committee wanted the team's senior players, returning to international cricket after a month-long break, to participate in the Duleep Trophy as part of match practice, but they refused to part of the new-look domestic tournament, according to a media report. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Rohit Shetty's newest Cop Universe film, Singham Again, has finished its opening weekend on a very high note. The film registered a strong day one, earning 43.50 crore, and while it saw marginal dips over the next two days, the Ajay Devgn-starrer still managed to close the weekend with a strong 121-crore domestic net haul. Dig deeper

It's Trending

Devotees queued up to drink water dripping from the mouth of an elephant sculpture at a famous temple in Mathura Vrindavan recently, believing it to be ‘Charan Amrit’ or holy water from the feet of Lord Krishna. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
// // //