Morning briefing: US reacts to report on Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot; April temperature breaks heat records, and more

The United States stated it was collaborating with India in the investigation of the alleged plot to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The US remarks followed The Washington Post naming a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) officer, Vikram Yadav, in connection with the plot. The report claimed Yadav had organized a "hit team" targeting Pannun. India sharply responded, calling the report "unwarranted" and "unsubstantiated," emphasizing an ongoing investigation by a High-Level Committee. Last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with involvement in the plot, leading to his arrest in the Czech Republic in 2023. Dig Deeper Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Eastern and peninsular India experienced record-breaking temperatures in April, attributed partly to the climate crisis, coinciding with the 2024 general elections. It marked the warmest April in the east and northeast in terms of night temperatures since 1901 and the third warmest in mean temperatures. The peninsula saw its second warmest April. El Nino and climate change were cited as significant factors. Conversely, northwest India had milder weather due to western disturbances. Severe heatwaves hit Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh, with temperatures soaring above normal. Experts predict such events may continue and spread to central and northwest India. Dig Deeper

DPS Dwarka, Mother Mary's among 4 Delhi schools get bomb threats, search on. Dig Deeper

New York City police enter Columbia University, detain pro-Palestinian protesters. Dig Deeper

Manipur: Women protesters stop Indian Army convoy, ‘snatch 11 miscreants’, say police; videos surfaced. Dig Deeper

Godrej Group: Why is the 127-year-old business splitting? Explained. Dig Deeper

Lok Sabha polls: EC releases voter turnout data; most regions see dip. Dig Deeper

NC, PDP oppose Anantnag-Rajouri poll deferment; Modi writes to BJP candidates. Dig Deeper

Chilling videos show deadly North California shootout that killed 4 law enforcement officers. Dig Deeper

The Maldives is cosying up to China. Dig Deeper

Biden administration plans to ease nationwide marijuana restrictions: Historic Shift. Dig Deeper

The Mumbai Indians face a dire situation in IPL 2024 after suffering their seventh defeat in 10 matches, leaving them on the brink of playoff elimination. Despite scattered contributions from Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma, Mumbai's struggles stem from inconsistent performances with both bat and ball, leading to criticism of Hardik Pandya's leadership. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan criticized Pandya's management, highlighting Mumbai's failure to capitalize on Jasprit Bumrah's presence. With only four games left, Mumbai languish in ninth place, four points adrift of playoff contention. Pathan also questioned Pandya's prominence in the Indian team, urging a focus on international impact over IPL performances. Dig Deeper

Actor Salman Khan has traveled to London following a firing incident outside his Mumbai home. UK MP Barry Gardiner shared pictures of Salman at Wembley Stadium. Salman, dressed casually, posed for the camera. Fans praised his effortless style and hailed him as the "roaring tiger of Indian cinema." The trip comes after two men fired shots outside Salman's residence, linked to gang threats. Since November 2022, Salman's security has been heightened, and he carries a personal firearm. Salman's latest film, "Tiger 3," co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, has performed well at the box office. Dig Deeper

Karisma Kapoor's timeless fashion sense shines through in her recent appearance at a Kalyan Jewellers event, where she stunned in a green printed anarkali suit. The ensemble, from RI Ritu Kumar, exudes elegance with its silk and cotton fabric, intricate floral design, and gold gota work. Priced at ₹1,50,000, the outfit features full-length sheer sleeves, a cinched waist, and a pleated skirt adorned with sequin embellishments. Karisma accessorized with gold and emerald jewelry, completing the look with shimmering makeup and loose locks. Her effortless style continues to inspire fashion enthusiasts, making her a true icon. Dig Deeper

