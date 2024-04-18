The US has signaled its backing for reforms within the United Nations (UN), aiming to modernize its institutions to better align with the current global context. This stance came in response to Elon Musk's earlier mention of India's absence from a permanent seat on the UN Security Council (UNSC). US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel elaborated on the US position during a press briefing. While Patel didn't directly address India's situation in his remarks, he underscored the necessity of updating UN structures to reflect contemporary realities. This signals a broader acknowledgment from the US regarding the need for reform within the UN, though specific actions or commitments weren't outlined in the statement. Dig deeper. US State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel. (File)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh made a strong appeal to the public, urging them to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to safeguard the territorial integrity of the state. Singh pointed out the threats posed by attempts to alter Manipur's demographic balance, stating that such efforts could potentially destabilize the region. He praised the Central government's proactive measures, particularly the removal of the Free Movement Regime and the decision to implement fencing, as crucial steps in addressing these concerns. Singh's remarks underscored the significance of maintaining Manipur's identity and security, resonating with the sentiments of the local populace. Dig deeper.

Speculation intensifies as the T20 World Cup squad announcement deadline looms closer for India. With the Indian Premier League season ongoing, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) faces the challenge of selecting a formidable 15-member contingent. The abundance of talent across various positions presents a dilemma, particularly in the lower-middle order. Each IPL match becomes pivotal in assessing player form and fitness for the marquee tournament. As anticipation builds, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the final squad composition, eager to see how India will assemble a formidable team to compete on the world stage. Dig deeper

A week following PVR INOX's decision to withdraw Malayalam films from their screens nationwide on Eid, only to reinstate them on Vishu, the Active Telugu Film Producers Guild (ATFPG) has voiced their concerns. Expressing condemnation, they highlighted the losses suffered by the Telugu film industry due to the stalled release of Telugu-dubbed Malayalam films. This statement underscores the broader impact and ripple effect of decisions within the film exhibition sector, emphasizing the need for greater collaboration and communication to mitigate such disruptions in the future. Dig deeper.

Rashmika Mandanna continues to captivate audiences with her stunning fashion choices and innate sense of style. From chic jumpsuits to traditional sarees, she effortlessly pulls off every look with panache. Her active presence on social media provides a glimpse into her glamorous world, filled with fashion-forward ensembles that serve as a source of inspiration for her countless followers. Recently, she left fans in awe with her radiant appearance in a green maxi dress, followed by a breathtaking look in a stunning black gown, further solidifying her reputation as a fashion icon. With each appearance, Rashmika leaves an indelible mark, setting new standards of elegance and sophistication in the world of fashion. Dig deeper.

Maxim Lyutyi's sentencing follows a disturbing case where he subjected his toddler son to a dangerous dietary regimen, ultimately resulting in the child's death. Lyutyi, known as a lifestyle influencer, imposed what he called a 'strict sunshine diet' on his son, depriving him of essential nutrients. He allegedly insisted that the child only needed sunlight for nourishment and prevented the mother from breastfeeding him. This extreme and neglectful behavior led to the tragic outcome, underscoring the importance of responsible parenting and the dangers of following unorthodox dietary beliefs without proper medical guidance. Dig deeper.