Morning briefing: Women-led midnight protest in Kolkata; what ex-Indian diplomat said on IC-814 hijack, and more

Hundreds of thousands of women across West Bengal marched at midnight on Wednesday as part of the "Reclaim the Night" campaign demanding justice for a 31-year-old woman trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The Reclaim the Night campaign, however, saw violence in Mathabhanga town when a protester was allegedly assaulted by members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The Reclaim the Night campaign, however, saw violence in Mathabhanga town when a protester was allegedly assaulted by members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Meanwhile, West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose asked chief minister Mamata Banerjee to take “convincing steps to assuage the sentiments of the people” who are enraged over the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case. Dig deeper People during a candlelight march. Reclaim the night march seemed to have returned to the streets of Kolkata for the second time.(PTI)

Reacting to the controversy over new Netflix series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack', former Indian high commissioner to Islamabad Gopalaswami Parthasarathy said the hijack was totally Pakistan's handwork and the terror group al Qaeda was not involved. The new web series has been accused of giving a clean chit to Pakistan's spy agency the Inter-Services-Intelligence (ISI) by linking the hijackers involved with Afghanistan and al Qaeda. “It was totally Pakistani involvement. The terrorists involved were Pakistanis, the terrorists released were Pakistanis. There is no question of al Qaeda, that is the farthest thing to say," the former diplomat said in an interview with India Today. Dig deeper

Maharashtra medical colleges face scrutiny over excessive caution money charges Dig deeper

PM Modi in Singapore: India, Singapore sign MoUs in semiconductors, digital tech Dig deeper

Communal tension in Telangana town over rape attempt on tribal woman; shops, houses set on fire Dig deeper

Twist in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, parents claim ‘police tried to bribe us’ Dig deeper

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) officials have highlighted the “toxic work environment” at the capital markets regulator under chief Madhabi Puri Buch. In a letter to the finance ministry titled “Grievances of SEBI officers - A call for Respect,” the employees highlighted unprofessional behaviour on part of the top management. Dig deeper

Beauty and fashion product retailer Nykaa sued its former chief business officer (CBO) Gopal Asthana, who now heads fashion business Tata Cliq, accusing him of breaching confidentiality as well as misappropriation of proprietary data and seeking to harm its business, it was reported. The complaint alleged that Gopal Asthana approached several Nykaa staffers who reported to him previously to join Tata Cliq. Some of them have made the switch over the past year, the company said as per a report in the Economic Times. Dig deeper

Financial firm Goldman Sachs has claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris's decisive victory in the 2024 election would be the best possible outcome for the US economy. The financial firm believes that a Republican sweep in Congress alongside a victory for former President Donald Trump would result in reduced economic growth next year due to Trump's promises to take a tougher stance on immigration and raise tariffs on imports from countries like China. Dig deeper

Several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Ananya Panday, among others, attended a special screening of the upcoming series Call Me Bae in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Vihaan Samat, Orry, Veer Pahariya, Nikhil, Dwivedi, Alizeh, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday also attended the screening. Many pictures and videos of the celebs at the event also emerged on social media platforms. For the event, Sara Ali Khan was seen in a black outfit. Kartik wore a cream sweatshirt and denims. Ananya Panday wore an olive green outfit. Ahead of the screening, Kartik and Sara were seen having a conversation and sharing a laugh. They also hugged each other. As they exited the venue, Kartik gave Sara a hug before they parted ways. Dig deeper

With three days still left at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, Lady Gaga has already claimed the red carpet spotlight. Attending the premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, she delivered a fashion moment that will be remembered for years to come. If anyone ever thought all-black ensembles were boring, Gaga is here to set the record straight. She hit the red carpet in a larger-than-life gown with a dramatic headpiece that had all eyes on her. It was the ultimate high-fashion moment, and once again, Gaga proved why she's the queen of the red carpet. When she steps out, it's like the competition doesn't even exist – she just takes over effortlessly. Scroll down to know more about her appearance. Dig deeper

In years gone by, a place in the Duleep Trophy was highly coveted. It meant the individual concerned was one step closer to making it to the Indian Test side. Played on a zonal basis, it brought the best talent in the country – established and promising – on a single platform, allowing them to pit their wares against each other and thereby giving the selectors the wonderful opportunity to separate the men from the boys, in a manner of speaking. Gradually, as India’s international engagements started to mount and the established Test players were either away on national duty or recharging their batteries for the challenges ahead, the tournament began to lose its sheen. Over time, it became almost a formality, even scrapped from the 2017-18 domestic calendar. Dig deeper

