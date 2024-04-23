Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 23, 2024 to start your day

‘Arvind Kejriwal finally given insulin’: AAP Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, April 23, was administered insulin inside Tihar jail after days of struggle, claimed the Aam Aadmi Party. Read here A banner hangs on a foot over bridge at ITO in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in judicial custody in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, at ITO.(PTI)

SC's observation on child-care leaves

'Denying child-care leaves to mother of disabled child violates state's constitutional duty': Supreme CourtThe Supreme Court on Monday said the equal participation of women in the workforce is a matter of Constitutional duty, observing the importance of child-care leaves for mothers of children with disabilities. Read here

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

K Eshwarappa to contest poll as non-party candidate

Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KS Eshwarappa said on Monday he will contest the Lok Sabha election 2024 as a ‘non-party’ candidate, expressing hope that he will emerge victorious in the polls. The former BJP leader said he “does not fear any expulsion”. Read here

Malaysia: 10 killed after helicopters collide

Ten people were killed on Tuesday after two helicopters collided in mid-air during a rehearsal for a Royal Malaysian Navy parade, the navy said in a statement. Read here

Yashasvi Jaiswal back in form in IPL

Yashasvi Jaiswal roared to form on Monday with an unbeaten century against the Mumbai Indians to lead Rajasthan Royals to a comprehensive nine-wicket win at home. Read here

Nikhil Kamath follows 16-hour intermittent fasting

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, recently sat down for an interview with Mint journalist Neil Borate. During the interview, he revealed how he decides on which company to invest in, emphasising a cautious approach with only 40%-50% of his funds allocated to equities. Read here

London wedding for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: Report

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, is all set to marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in July this year. One of their wedding functions is expected to take place in London, India Today reported citing an unnamed source. HT.com could not independently verify the information. Read here

Jeanne du Barry director says crew was ‘scared’ of Johnny Depp

Director Maïwenn reportedly had a tough time filming the French film Jeanne du Barry, with actor Johnny Depp. In an interview with The Independent ahead of the film's US release next month, the director has now revealed that it was ‘difficult’ to shoot with the actor, and that the entire crew were ‘afraid’ of him. Read here

Internet can't get over Amitabh Bachchan's de-aged look as Ashwatthama

The internet was elated to learn that Amitabh Bachchan will play Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD. The character is known in Indian mythology for his immortality. A blink-and-miss still of Amitabh de-aged into a young avatar has caught the internet's attention. Read here

MP board 5th, 8th results 2024 today

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) will release Classes 5 and 8 results on April 23, 2024, at 11:30 AM. The results can be checked on the official websites of the RSKMP at rskmp.in from 12.30 pm onwards. Students will need to enter details such as roll number and date of birth to check the results. Read here