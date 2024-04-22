 Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath follows 16-hour intermittent fasting. Here’s how he suppresses his appetite | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath follows 16-hour intermittent fasting. Here’s how he suppresses his appetite

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 22, 2024 10:07 PM IST

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath shared that he is on a 16-hour intermittent fasting schedule and that coffee helps him “supress his appetite”.

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, recently sat down for an interview with Mint journalist Neil Borate. During the interview, he revealed how he decides on which company to invest in, emphasising a cautious approach with only 40%-50% of his funds allocated to equities. He also talked about why he sees a sign of froth at a time when everyone else is bullish on the stock market. Additionally, he shared that he practices intermittent fasting, adhering to a 16-hour fasting period followed by an eight-hour eating window each day.

Nikhil Kamath has been doing 16-hour intermittent fasting for over a year. (YouTube/Mint)
Nikhil Kamath has been doing 16-hour intermittent fasting for over a year. (YouTube/Mint)

Read| Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath reveals his first salary, says ‘I was feeling really good’

“I am doing intermittent fasting. I have been for a year or two years now. I try and do like 16 hours,” Kamath said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

He expressed that he relies on coffee as it helps suppress his appetite.

He added, “I don’t eat till 2 pm and coffee somehow suppresses my appetite. So, I will have one coffee when markets begin at around 9 am and then another by 12 pm, and it keeps me going till 2 pm easily.”

Kamath also shared that his intermittent fasting led him to actually invest in Subko Coffee - a brand he praised for its unique flavors and quality. He went on to say that Subko “tastes better than Starbucks”.

Also Read| Nikhil Kamath alerts investors on ‘hand-picked stocks’ WhatsApp scam: ‘Use common sense’

“I used to order chocolates from so many different brands but their [Subko] chocolates, they have something which is like almond covered with podi powder (spicy powder)... stuff like that even the quality of their coffee. They were kind enough to give me a Subko machine at home. It does taste better than Starbucks,” he continued.

“Coffee should not taste like the standard thing where coffee everywhere is the same. Subko has taste, and a lot of other Indian brands as well,” Kamath further expressed.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath follows 16-hour intermittent fasting. Here’s how he suppresses his appetite
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On