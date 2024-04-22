Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath follows 16-hour intermittent fasting. Here’s how he suppresses his appetite

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, recently sat down for an interview with Mint journalist Neil Borate. During the interview, he revealed how he decides on which company to invest in, emphasising a cautious approach with only 40%-50% of his funds allocated to equities. He also talked about why he sees a sign of froth at a time when everyone else is bullish on the stock market. Additionally, he shared that he practices intermittent fasting, adhering to a 16-hour fasting period followed by an eight-hour eating window each day. Nikhil Kamath has been doing 16-hour intermittent fasting for over a year. (YouTube/Mint)

“I am doing intermittent fasting. I have been for a year or two years now. I try and do like 16 hours,” Kamath said.

He expressed that he relies on coffee as it helps suppress his appetite.

He added, “I don’t eat till 2 pm and coffee somehow suppresses my appetite. So, I will have one coffee when markets begin at around 9 am and then another by 12 pm, and it keeps me going till 2 pm easily.”

Kamath also shared that his intermittent fasting led him to actually invest in Subko Coffee - a brand he praised for its unique flavors and quality. He went on to say that Subko “tastes better than Starbucks”.

“I used to order chocolates from so many different brands but their [Subko] chocolates, they have something which is like almond covered with podi powder (spicy powder)... stuff like that even the quality of their coffee. They were kind enough to give me a Subko machine at home. It does taste better than Starbucks,” he continued.

“Coffee should not taste like the standard thing where coffee everywhere is the same. Subko has taste, and a lot of other Indian brands as well,” Kamath further expressed.