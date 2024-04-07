Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 7, 2024 to start your day

Mamata defends villagers’ attack on NIA investigators A team of the National Investigation Agency was allegedly attacked by locals in East Midnapore district of West Bengal early on Saturday morning, triggering a political row with chief minister Mamata Banerjee accusing the central agency instead of mounting the attack.Banerjee said it was “self-defence” by villagers, alleging that the NIA team had barged into several houses in the early hours over an incident of “bursting of crackers in 2022”. Read more… West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.(Utpal Sarkar)

AAP's collective fast today; congregation at Jantar Mantar, Khatkar Kalan

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will observe a daylong fast today to mark their protest against the arrest of party chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai announced on Saturday that the collective act of solidarity would include a congregation of supporters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and Khatkar Kalan in Punjab, the ancestral village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, where AAP leaders and party workers would undertake a mass fast. Read more…

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Congress panel may meet next week on Amethi and Raebareli seats

Amid demand for former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Amethi and Raebareli seats in Uttar Pradesh respectively, the party’s central election committee is expected to meet next week to discuss these two parliamentary seats, according to people aware f the matter. The party’s election panel is also expected to take up the pending seats in Bihar and has another meeting to discuss Haryana and West Bengal. So far, the Congress has cleared 241 names across 25 states and 5 union territories. Read more…

Setback to Uddhav as ex-ministers Babanrao Gholap, Sanjay Pawar joins Shinde

In a fresh setback to the Uddhav Thackeray camp ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Babanrao Gholap and former MLA Sanjay Pawar joined chief minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena on Saturday. Gholap and Pawar joined the party at Shiv Sena headquarters in Mumbai in the presence of state minister Dada Bhuse and deputy chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe. Read more…

Vodafone Idea to raise ₹ 2075 crore from Aditya Birla Group, gets board nod

Debit-ridden Vodafone Idea's (VI) board has approved raising ₹2075 crore from promoter Aditya Birla Group, the telecom operator informed in a filing on Saturday. The VI board also okayed an increase in the telecom firm's authorised share capital, from the existing ₹75,000 crore ( ₹70,000 crore equity share capital plus ₹5000 crore preference share capital) to ₹1 lakh crore. Read more…

Donald Trump is in ‘full sprint' to catch Joe Biden's huge election fund lead as legal bills mount

Former US President Donald Trump is in the “full sprint” to narrow down the huge fundraising advantage enjoyed by President Joe Biden, who is engaging in a flurry of meetings and conversations with major donors throughout the week. Trump is fully aware of the substantial imbalance in fundraising as well as taking quick action to offset the gap. The Washington Post reported that Trump is already doing his best to raise funds from as many donors as possible, and they say his fundraising machine appears to be rallying quickly. Read more…

Gaza's largest hospital 'an empty shell with human graves': WHO

The World Health Organization said Saturday that Gaza's largest hospital had been reduced to ashes by Israel's latest siege, leaving an "empty shell" with many bodies. Israeli forces pulled out of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on Monday after a two-week military operation, during which it said it had battled Palestinian militants inside what was once the Palestinian territory's most important medical complex. Read more…

6 to reach century, 1 run to win: How Jos Buttler defied odds to script fairytale finish in RR vs RCB

It was a fairytale finish for Jos Buttler and Rajasthan Royals as they clinched a six-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, registering a fourth successive win in the season. After RCB posted a strong total of 183/3 in 20 overs, thanks largely to the century from Virat Kohli (113*), the Royals made a solid start to the run-chase, with the partnership between Buttler and captain Sanju Samson (69) all but sealing a win for the side. Read more…

Arsenal send title message with win at Brighton, Manchester City beat Crystal Palace

Arsenal sent out a huge statement in a gripping Premier League title race with a 3-0 rout of Brighton and Hove Albion to go top after Manchester City's 4-2 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday. Liverpool, who had begun the day on top of the table, will now be under immense pressure to respond when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Read more…

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma reveals how he felt when India lost World Cup 2023

Cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer were guests on the second episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. In the episode, Rohit finally shared his thoughts on losing World Cup 2023 to Australia in November last year. Rohit said that there was a ‘good momentum’ in the team while also praising that the Australian team played really well in that match. Read more…