Morning news bulletin: Top 5 stories on February 22

Farmers halt protest Farm leaders on Wednesday paused their protests for two days after clashes between protesters and the police led to the death of a 21-year-old man at the Khanauri border. The farmer died of injuries from what officials described as a "bullet", without clarifying if it was a rubber bullet or a normal bullet. Doctors said that a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Thursday, after which it will be ascertained if it was a rubber bullet or a normal bullet. Kisan Mazdoor Morcha coordinator Sarwan Singh Pandher said that protest leaders will discuss future action and until then, all farmers will remain camped at the borders. He warned that the death is likely to trigger an escalation and scupper future talks between the farmers and the government. Police and farmers clash at the Shambhu border of Punjab and Haryana.

I-T recovery

The Congress has questioned the Income Tax department's decision to attach ₹65 crore from five bank accounts of the party and its youth and students’ wings. Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said political parties don't pay the direct tax in India but still his party is facing ₹210 crore tax demand. Maken said the money in question was raised through crowdfunding and membership drives. The Congress has moved the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal against the recovery of the outstanding tax. Registered political parties are exempted from paying tax on specified income such as voluntary contributions, house property, income from other sources and capital gains but they have to file IT returns annually.

Boeing shake-up

Boeing says the head of its 737 jetliner program is leaving the company immediately, paving the way for the aircraft maker to appoint new leadership at the troubled division. The company said Wednesday that Ed Clark had been with Boeing for 18 years. Katie Ringgold will succeed him as vice president and general manager of the 737 program, and the company's Renton site. The shakeup comes weeks after the head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing is not paying enough attention to safety. In January, an emergency door panel blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 over Oregon.

Indian Wells

World number two Carlos Alcaraz says the ankle sprain that forced him out of the ATP Rio Open will sideline him for "a few days" but he will be ready for his Indian Wells title defense. Alcaraz was injured on the second point of his first-round match against Brazilian wild card Thiago Monteiro, his right foot catching in the red clay surface at the Jockey Club Brasiliero. He returned to win the interrupted opening game but after dropping his serve in the second decided to call it quits. Alcaraz said in his post-match press conference that physiotherapists had indicated the injury was "not serious" and Wednesday's further tests bore that out. He still intends to play a made-for-Netflix exhibition on March 3 in Las Vegas against 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal.

Jackky Bhagnani ties knot with Rakul Preet

Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa at a five-star hotel on Wednesday. The couple got married as per Punjabi and Sindhi ceremonies, in the presence of their family and industry friends including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Singh was seen wearing a pastel shade lehenga, while Bhagnani opted for beige sherwani. The couple took to social media to post special moments from their wedding with their fans and followers. Bhagnani unveiled a special gift for Singh, a heartfelt song titled 'Bin Tere.' The song has been written, composed, and sung by the actor-producer himself.