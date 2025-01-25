'Most dishonest': Anurag Thakur hits out at Arvind Kejriwal over AAP's poster

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anurag Thakur on Saturday hit out at Arvind Kejriwal after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a poster featuring leaders of its opposition parties, labelling them as “dishonest”. BJP leader and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP poster featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other prominent BJP and Congress leaders.

A poster released by the AAP on its social media account referred to Kejriwal as being "honest". The poster read."Kejriwal's honesty will prevail over all the dishonest people."

“My only question is this: is Delhi Chief Minister Atishi dishonest? Why is her face missing from the poster? Kejriwal is against women. He only sees himself. However, the people look at him and laugh that the biggest dishonest person in Delhi is him, who thinks of himself as ‘Delhi ka Shehensha’,” Thakur, also featured in the AAP poster, told ANI.

"I am saying this because he did the liquor scam. Their ministers, MLAs and MPs went to jail and he shamelessly puts his face on the poster. People of Delhi will not elect someone who thinks about governing from behind the bars," Thakur added.

Congress accuses Kejriwal of ‘insulting’ Manmohan Singh, Sheila Dikshit

Congress leader Alka Lamba hit out at Kejriwal after AAP in its poster labelled Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sandeep Dikshit and Ajay Maken as "dishonest".

"You (Arvind Kejriwal) insulted Sheila Dikshit and Manmohan Singh. Now, he says in the interview that Manmohan Singh was the most honest Prime Minister. He should apologise to Dr Singh's wife. You were begging Congress for an alliance. We made a huge mistake by allying with you on seven seats and supporting you during the Lok Sabha elections," Lamba, who is the Congress candidate from the Kalkaji assembly constituency, told ANI.

The Delhi assembly election will be held on February 5, and the votes will be counted on February 8.

(With ANI inputs)