BJP takes Arvind Kejriwal's poster for a dip amid Delhi Yamuna showdown: ‘Main fail ho gaya…’

With the Yamuna river at the centre of their Delhi assembly election campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fresh attack on former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and got rather creative with it. Delhi assembly polls: Yamuna River pollution, is a prominent topic in the political landscape of Delhi.(PTI)

On early Saturday, BJP New Delhi assembly constituency candidate Parvesh Verma took a boat ride in the Yamuna River, carrying a life-size cut-out of Kejriwal. He was accompanied by his party colleagues.

In the cut-out, Kejriwal can be seen holding his ear in shame with the slogan "Main fail ho gaya, mujhe vote mat dena, 2025 tak main Yamuna saaf nai kar paya (I am a failure, Don't vote for me as I failed to clean Yamuna river by 2025.)

The BJP leader submerged the cutout in the Ganga several times in front of the media.

“We can clean all the water of Yamuna Maaiya. Cleaning it is not rocket science. All the silt should be removed by machines, sewerage treatment plants should be built, and water treatment plants should be built. Just like our Prime Minister Modi Ji built the Sabarmati Riverfront, the Yamuna Riverfront can be built in the same way. 11 years is a very long time,” Verma was quoted as saying by ANI.

Delhi assembly election: Yamuna pollution takes centre stage

Yamuna River pollution, a significant concern for Delhiites, is a prominent topic in the political landscape of the national capital.

With the river being heavily polluted for years and the ruling AAP failing to clean it by 2025 as they promised, opposition parties have seized on the concerns of Delhi voters frustrated by the health risks posed by the polluted waters.

Political leaders lock horn over Yamuna issue

Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav jumped to the defence of Arvind Kejriwal after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the AAP leader over Yamuna river pollution.

While taking a dig at Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav questioned whether the Uttar Pradesh CM would dare to take a sip of water from the Yamuna river in Mathura.

Later, a Congress candidate from the Kalkaji Assembly seat, Alka Lamba accused the BJP and Congress of reducing Yamuna to a "political issue" and said that if given a chance Congress would show their work by cleaning Yamuna.

"Rivers Yamuna and Ganga are nothing more than election issues for them...If people give us a chance, we will show our work (Yamuna cleaning), we will not blame the people of Purvanchal for the condition of Yamuna like Arvind Kejriwal did...," she added further.

Delhi assembly election 2025

The Delhi Assembly elections will be held in the national capital in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is scheduled for February 8.

A total of 699 candidates are vying for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.