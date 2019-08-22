e-paper
‘Motivate people to adopt shelterless cows’: Adityanath to Varanasi officials

Yogi Adityanath said that the citizens of Varanasi should come forward to adopt shelterless cows and care of them.

india Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:44 IST
Sudhir Kumar
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath arrives in Varanasi on Thursday for a two-day visit
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath arrives in Varanasi on Thursday for a two-day visit (ANI)
         

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday instructed officials Varanasi to motivate people to adopt shelterless cows during a meeting to review developmental projects in the temple town.

Adityanath who is on a two-day visit, instructed the officials to complete the developmental projects within their deadlines. Delay in the projects causes inconvenience to the public.

Among the development projects are the Varanasi convention centre, vedic research centre, regional institute of ophthalmology and a super speciality hospital.

Adityanath also turned his attention to stray cattle.

“Kahiwasiyon ko nirashrit govansh god dilayen,” (Motivate people of Kashi to adopt shelterless cows) the CM told officials. Varanasi is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency.

He also said that the citizens of Varanasi should come forward to adopt shelterless cows and care of them.

A chain of guashalas (cow shelters) is being developed in Varanasi. Four Guashalas have already come up.

He also asked the officials to make arrangements that B.Ed students and Basic Training Certificate Courses (BTC) students take classes at primary schools. He said that this will give exposure to the B Ed and BTC students and help improve education quality in primary schools.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 23:44 IST

