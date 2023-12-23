Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra booked for allegedly assaulting wife in Noida: Report

The Noida Police in Uttar Pradesh has reportedly registered an FIR against popular motivational speaker Vivek Bindra for allegedly assaulting his wife Yanika Bindra. Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra

Vivek Bindra married Yanika on December 6. But eight days later, on December 14, a case was filed against Bindra at Noida Sector 126 police station, accusing him of assaulting his wife, India Today reported.

Bindra, the CEO and founder of Bada Business Pvt Ltd and a well-motivational speaker, was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 323, 504, 427 and 325, the report claimed.

The Noida Police is reportedly investigating the matter and said a thorough probe would be conducted into the allegation.

The complaint was lodged by Yanika's brother Vaibhav, who alleged that Bindra locked his sister in a room, hurled abuses and subjected her to severe physical assault, resulting in injuries all over her body, India Today reported.

In a video, which is being widely shared on social media, Yanika can be purportedly seen showing her injury marks to doctors.

"She is also unable to hear properly due to the assault on her ears," Vaibhav said, adding that Yanika is currently admitted to Delhi's Kailash Deepak Hospital and undergoing medical treatment.

Bindra has been also facing social media ire over an alleged scam after a video of another high-profile Indian motivational speaker and YouTuber Sandeep Maheshwari went viral.

Maheshwari recently uploaded a video on his YouTube channel titled “Unveiling a Major Scam”, where he showcased statements from students asserting that they had been misled by Bindra's company. Bindra has refuted all accusations.

Maheshwari, meanwhile, has claimed that he was being pressured to take down the video. But, on the contrary, the video started gaining more responses, as people expressed their support to Maheshwari and requested him not to take it down.