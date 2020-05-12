e-paper
Home / India News / MP cop fined Rs 5,000 after viral video of him performing ‘Singham’ stunt reaches senior officers

MP cop fined Rs 5,000 after viral video of him performing ‘Singham’ stunt reaches senior officers

Sporting shades as the hero of the cop drama flick and wearing his police uniform, Manoj Yadav got the entire episode video-graphed, the sources said.

india Updated: May 12, 2020 06:36 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Damoh
When the video of the stunt went viral on social media, senior police officials took a serious note of it as it will send wrong signals to the youngsters, they said.
A Madhya Pradesh Police sub-inspector’s daredevil act of balancing himself on two moving cars, copying the famous stunt from Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Singham’ cost him dearly.

Manoj Yadav, the incharge of Narsinghgarh police post in Damoh district, was fined Rs 5,000 and warned against any such daredevilry in the future, police sources said on Monday.

Sporting shades as the hero of the cop drama flick and wearing his police uniform, Yadav got the entire episode video-graphed, the sources said.

When the video of the stunt went viral on social media, senior police officials took a serious note of it as it will send wrong signals to the youngsters, they said.

Inspector General of Sagar range, Anil Sharma directed Damoh Superintendent of Police Hemant Chauhan to probe the matter.

After investigation, the SP imposed the fine on the sub-inspector and warned him not to repeat such mistakes.

