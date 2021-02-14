MP HC to resume physical hearing in hybrid manner from Feb 15
The Madhya Pradesh High Court will resume physical hearings from Monday in a hybrid manner at its principal seat in Jabalpur and benches in Indore and Gwalior.
The physical hearing of cases was stopped in March end last year following the outbreak of Covid-19.
The high court administration has now framed standard operation procedures for a 'hybrid system' to conduct hearings physically as well as through virtual mode, said a release issued by the HC on Thursday.
Advocates can opt for the virtual mode of hearing for which they will have to inform the high court's registry in advance, it said.
As per the SOPs, wearing of gowns by advocates appearing before the HC shall be optional. But, it shall be necessary for them to wear a black coat and a band.
Also, no litigant or person would be permitted to enter the HC premises unless there is a specific direction from the court for presence during hearing of a case.
If there is a direction, then such a person or litigant has to show a copy of the order and ID proof at the entry gate, according to the SOPs.
The filing of cases physically has begun at the high court's principal seat and two benches from February 8.
Madhya Pradesh did not report any death due to Covid-19 on Saturday.
The state on Saturday recorded 194 new cases of the viral infection, taking its tally to 2,57,423. So far, 3,829 people have died due to Covid-19 in the state, as per official figures.
As many as 23 districts out of the total 52 in the state did not report any Covid-19 case on Saturday.
So far, 2,51,765 have recovered from the infection in the state, an official said on Saturday.
