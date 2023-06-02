MP Lokayukta launches probe over damage to idols in Mahakal Lok corridor

The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta has initiated a probe into the collapse and damage of six out of seven idols installed at the Mahakal Lok corridor at Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, an official said on Thursday. HT Image

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, Lokayukta justice NK Gupta ordered an inquiry and directed a team to visit the area to ascertain if any substandard material was used by a Gujarat-based company, MP Babariya Engineers and Civil Contracts, which was hired for the installation of the idols at the corridor .

The development comes amid allegations of corruption in the Mahakal Lok corridor project by the opposition Congress. The ruling BJP has dismissed the charges.

“The Lokayukta will investigate if the company that installed the idols had used substandard materials. It will also see if there was any kind of corruption in the project. The Lokayukta will interrogate the officials linked to the project,” a Lokayukta official said, wishing not to be named.

Six out of the seven idols of ‘Saptarishis’ (seven sages) installed at the Mahakal Lok corridor collapsed due to gusty winds on Sunday.

Despite repeated attempts, the company could not be reached for a comment.

Meanwhile, district collector Ujjain Kumar Purshottam said new idols will be installed at the spot. “New statues will be installed within two months. A quality check will also be done,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON