MP Police arrest two minor girls for attacking, injuring toll plaza employee

Out of the five people involved in the fracas, three escaped, police said .

india Updated: Oct 30, 2019 00:49 IST
Anupam Pateriya
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Chhatarpur
The toll plaza employee was attacked after an argument over paying the toll.
The toll plaza employee was attacked after an argument over paying the toll.(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
         

Two minor girls were arrested for allegedly stabbing and injuring a toll plaza employee after an argument over toll tax in Chhatarpur district, on Monday night, Madhya Pradesh police said.

Three of their accomplices are absconding, said police.

Chhatarpur, superintendent of police, Tilak Singh said, “Five people were on their way to Chhatarpur from Sagar. When they reached Banda Tigala toll plaza, they had arguments with the employees as they didn’t want to pay the toll tax. One of the accused Sholu Raja created a ruckus and later, one of the girls who is the daughter of a police head constable came out of the car and attacked Rudra Pratap with a knife.”

Sholu Raja who created the ruckus and two others sped away after the crime, according to police.

An FIR was registered against five people including the minor girls, one Sholu Raja and two unidentified persons.

The accused were booked under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 294 (punishment for uttering obscene words in public) of India Penal Code (IPC) and 34 (Act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Police said the minor girls were produced before the juvenile board on Tuesday from where they were released on bail.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 00:49 IST

