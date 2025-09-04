Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

MP woman judge gets death threat letter seeking 500 cr; cops leave for UP to nab accused

PTI |
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 10:50 pm IST

The letter was addressed to Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Mohini Bhadauria posted at Teonthar court.

A judge posted in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district has got a letter seeking 500 crore and a threat to kill her if she does not pay up, police officials said on Thursday.

As per police, the sender wanted the money to be delivered personally by the judge in Baraga in UP's Banda district by late evening on September 1. (HT Photo/ Representational)
As per police, the sender wanted the money to be delivered personally by the judge in Baraga in UP's Banda district by late evening on September 1. (HT Photo/ Representational)

The letter was addressed to Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Mohini Bhadauria posted at Teonthar court, which is near the Uttar Pradesh border, and was received through speed post two days ago, Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh told PTI.

"The sender identified himself as a notorious dacoit and threatened to eliminate her if the money was not paid. Based on a complaint, Suhagi police has registered a case under section 308 (extortion) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," the SP informed.

As per police, the sender wanted the money to be delivered personally by the judge in Baraga in UP's Banda district by late evening on September 1.

Police sources said the sender has been identified as one Sandeep Singh, a resident of Lohgara under Bara police station in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, adding he claimed to be part of the gang of dacoit Hanuman.

"A police team from here has reached UP to nab the accused," SP Singh said. However, some other officials said the sender was not Sandeep Singh as claimed in the letter.

The complaint was received on Tuesday, Suhagi police station house officer Pawan Shukla, speaking from Prayagraj, said, though he refused to give further details.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / MP woman judge gets death threat letter seeking 500 cr; cops leave for UP to nab accused
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On