'Mehbooba Mufti's DNA is defective': Haryana minister Anil Vij on PDP chief's tweet on India-Pak match

Haryana health minister Anil Vij has lashed out at former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti who spoke out on Twitter against the criticism of those celebrating Pakistan's win against India in the T20 World Cup. The Babar Azam-led Pakistan team defeated India by 10 wickets in Dubai on Sunday to get off to a winning start in the tournament.

The result of the match, like always, triggered a flurry of reactions on social media - understandably of anger from India and that of celebrations from Pakistan. There were reports that some people criticised those who slammed India. To this, Mehbooba Mufti, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, said there is no need to show so much anger.

"Why such anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pak's win? Some are even chanting murderous slogans- desh ke gadaaron ko goli maaro/calling to shoot traitors. One hasnt forgotten how many celebrated by distributing sweets when J&K was dismembered & stripped of special status," Mufti said in her tweet on Monday.

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 25, 2021

"Lets agree to disagree & take it in the right spirit like Virat Kohli who was the first to congratulate the Pakistani cricket team," Mufti further said in her subsequent tweet.

Reacting to this, Haryana minister Vij said Mufti's DNA is "defective". "Mehbooba Mufti's DNA is defective, she has to prove how much of an Indian she is," Vij was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A few hours ago, he had expressed similar sentiments on Twitter. Vij said that the DNA of those who are celebrating Pakistan's win in T20 World Cup “cannot be Indian” and asked people to careful of "traitors" hiding in their own country.

He had in the past too criticised Mufti for demanding that India should restart the dialogue with Pakistan. Referring to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Mufti had said the Centre should act before it's too late.

Lashing out at PDP chief, Vij had called her "ignorant" and said if she loves Pakistan so much, the she should go there.