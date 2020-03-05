Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan to be closed from March 7 over coronavirus

india

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 19:45 IST

The popular Mughal Gardens will be closed for public from Saturday in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday.

“Continuing the precautionary measures at Rashtrapati Bhavan in view of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus, the Mughal Gardens will close for public from Saturday (March 7, 2020) to avoid any large gathering of people,” it said in a statement.

