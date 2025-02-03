'Mughals used it as swimming pool': Delhi BJP pledges to rename Talkatora stadium after ‘Maharishi Valmiki’

On the final day of campaigning for the Delhi assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party's New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma announced that Talkatora Stadium would be renamed after “Maharishi Valmiki” if the party wins. BJP leader Parvesh Verma addresses a press conference in New Delhi.(PTI)

During a press conference, Parvesh Verma said the proposal would be introduced in the first New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) meeting after February 8, and once approved, the new name would be officially implemented.

“Delhi's Talkatora Stadium was named so by Mughals who used it as their swimming pool. Now, it has lost relevance. People of Valmiki community wanted a big building in the name of Maharshi Valmiki... This is why I promised that in the first NDMC meeting after the declaration of results, I will propose and get it passed, after which, in one month, the stadium will be renamed to Maharshi Valmiki Stadium,” Verma told ANI.

He further said all major airports, stadiums, and significant buildings should be named after a “Bhagwan or a martyr” who sacrificed their life for the nation.

On Monday, Verma expressed confidence in BJP’s victory, claiming they would win by a huge margin while AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal would lose his deposit and finish third. “We will win by a margin of more than 20,000 votes. It could be 25,000-26,000. Arvind Kejriwal will lose his deposit here and will come third,” he said.

The New Delhi assembly constituency is witnessing a high-profile contest, with former chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal seeking re-election. Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of former CM Sheila Dikshit, making it a three-way race.

Last day of intense campaigning for Delhi election

Monday marks the final day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections, with the national capital set to vote on February 5. The election results will be announced on February 8.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal continued to allege that the BJP was plotting a conspiracy ahead of the polls on Monday. He accused the party of planning to misuse the Delhi Police and claimed that BJP-affiliated individuals would pose as Election Commission officials to mislead voters.

AAP MLA candidate from Jangpura constituency, Manish Sisodia also criticised the BJP for allegedly resorting to "threats" and "hooliganism" before the elections. He asserted that the public would respond through their votes and re-elect Kejriwal as chief minister.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while interacting with students in Delhi, slammed the AAP government, accusing it of prioritising its image over students’ futures. He claimed that AAP only allows students with good marks to progress beyond class nine to maintain its reputation.

“I have heard in Delhi, they (AAP government) do not allow children to go further after class 9. Only those children who are guaranteed to pass are allowed to go. Because if their result is bad, their government's reputation will be ruined. That is why very dishonest work is done,” PM Modi said.

BJP leader Amit Shah also took a dig at the AAP government, saying that states with a “double-engine BJP government” have seen progress in the last decade, while Delhi has lagged behind due to AAP’s constant conflicts with the Centre.

Addressing a public meeting in Jangpura, Shah referred to Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia as “bade miyan and chote miyan” and accused them of “looting” Delhi.

“States having a double-engine BJP government have progressed in the last 10 years. Delhi has been left behind, they keep making excuses and fighting with the Centre like a cry baby (babua sa munh banakar),” the Union home minister said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)