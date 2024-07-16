Muharram procession: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; public holiday in Kerala today

The Delhi Police has released a traffic advisory for the Tazia processions happening across the city during Muharram to be held on July 16-17. On Tuesday around 9pm, a procession will start from Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal, and pass through Kamra Bangash, Chitli Qabar, Churi Walan, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, and Hauz Qazi. The procession will then return via the same route. On Wednesday at 11am, the procession will reform, follow the same route, and assemble at Kalan Mahal to proceed to Karbala, Jor Bagh. (PTI/File)

Another procession will begin from Old Police Chowki, Ashok Basti, passing through Qutub Road, Khari Baoli, Lal Kuan, Hauz Kazi, Chawri Bazar, and Jama Masjid, and will also return via the same route. Tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla, and Mehrauli will go directly to Karbala, news agency PTI reported.

Tazia processions will also occur in East, Northeast, Shahdara, Northwest, Southeast, South, and West districts.

Buses in Delhi on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road heading to Ajmeri Gate and beyond will stop at Aram Bagh and return via Chitragupta Road-Paharganj. Buses to the New Delhi railway station will also stop at Aram Bagh. Buses to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat will take Rani Jhansi Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, and end at Udhyan Marg, returning via Kali Bari Marg. Buses from East and Central districts to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat will go via Sikandra Road and stop at Mandi House, returning through Bhagwan Dass Road-Tilak Marg.

According to the advisory, traffic might be disrupted on Mathura Road, Ma Anandmayee Marg, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Road No. 56 near Anand Vihar terminal, Pankha Road, and Najafgarh Road from Zakhira to Kishanganj due to local processions. Traffic will be regulated on Jama Masjid Road, Chawri Bazar Road, Ajmeri Gate Road, Asaf Ali Road, Panchkuian Road, the Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Rafi Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Sansad Marg, Tughlak Road, Ashoka Road, K G Marg, Lodhi Road, and Jor Bagh Road from 12 noon to 9:30pm.

Public holiday in Kerala

Onmanorama reported that all schools and government offices will be closed on Tuesday as the Kerala government has declared a public holiday for Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.

Although Palayam Imam Dr VP Suhaib Moulavi had requested a holiday on July 17, no official announcement has been made yet. However, all public and private sector banks in the state will be closed on July 17.